PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday night prep football predictions

A new rivalry will be born tonight in Blountville, as the Vikings meet the Wolves for Thursday night football. West Ridge (6-2, 2-2), which is looking for its fifth straight win, has secured a Region 1 playoff berth, while Tennessee High (2-5, 1-2) will have to defeat Cherokee next week to do the same. West Ridge, which hosts Jefferson County in its regular finale next Friday, has been stingy the last two weeks, outscoring David Crockett and Morristown East by a combined 47-6. Eli Topping has been a tackling machine for the Wolves, recording 69 stops, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Ethan Bergeron has combined for 1,354 yards and 19 touchdowns, on the ground and through the air. Grant Ferrell has been a bright spot on defense for the Vikings, who have not only dealt with tragedy this season, but continue to be riddled with injuries. Tennessee High will look to snap its second two-game losing skid of the season.