PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday night prep football predictions

Northeast Tennessee
Non-Conference
Tennessee High at West Ridge
Last meeting: none
A new rivalry will be born tonight in Blountville, as the Vikings meet the Wolves for Thursday night football. West Ridge (6-2, 2-2), which is looking for its fifth straight win, has secured a Region 1 playoff berth, while Tennessee High (2-5, 1-2) will have to defeat Cherokee next week to do the same. West Ridge, which hosts Jefferson County in its regular finale next Friday, has been stingy the last two weeks, outscoring David Crockett and Morristown East by a combined 47-6. Eli Topping has been a tackling machine for the Wolves, recording 69 stops, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Ethan Bergeron has combined for 1,354 yards and 19 touchdowns, on the ground and through the air. Grant Ferrell has been a bright spot on defense for the Vikings, who have not only dealt with tragedy this season, but continue to be riddled with injuries. Tennessee High will look to snap its second two-game losing skid of the season.
Prediction: West Ridge 23, Tennessee High 14.
Southwest Virginia
Cumberland District
Thomas Walker at Eastside
Last meeting: Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 13 (March 26, 2021 in Ewing, Va.)
This game has Cumberland District title implications and the winner will receive a major boost on the VHSL playoff power point rating scale. … Thomas Walker (4-3, 2-0) and Twin Springs (5-1, 2-0) are tied for the top spot in the league with Eastside (4-3, 2-1) a game back in the standings. … Jordan Gray, Jaxsyn Collins and Ethan Hill are the cornerstones for Eastside, while linebacker Blake Jones leads the defense for the Spartans. … Thomas Walker senior Zack Kidwell has six touchdown receptions, four rushing TDs and two touchdown passes on his stat line as he is one of the most versatile athletes in the Cumberland District. Freshman Dylan McCurry leads the Pioneers in tackles. … Eastside is 9-1 all-time against Thomas Walker. … This will have the feel of a playoff game since it will have an impact on the Region 1D postseason picture.
Prediction: Eastside 34, Thomas Walker 29
Hogoheegee District
Holston at Lebanon
Last meeting: Lebanon 41, Holston 6 (Oct. 20, 2006 in Lebanon, Va.)
Joining Graham (6-0) and Chilhowie (6-0) as undefeated teams still standing in far Southwest Virginia, Holston boasts one of the area’s best defensive units. … The Cavaliers (7-0) have allowed just seven touchdowns in six games and have recorded two shutouts. Holston is also becoming more balanced on offense, averaging 33.3 points per game. … Luke Taylor and Grayson Olson scored in Lebanon’s 13-3 win over Castlewood last Saturday. The Pioneers (2-5) have won two straight after a 0-5 start. Quarterback Hunter Musick has thrown for more than 500 yards, while JD Tatum, Thai Tatum, Skylar Street and Carter Dillon have played well. … Current Holston athletic director Travis Gray was a member of the last Cavalier team to beat Lebanon, a 14-0 win way back in 1993. … While most people are already looking forward to Holston’s game at Chilhowie on Nov. 5, the dudes from Damascus can’t be caught looking ahead in the two games to be played prior to that highly-anticipated regular-season finale.
Prediction: Holston 28, Lebanon 7
Non-District
Chilhowie at Virginia High
Last meeting: Chilhowie 22, Virginia High 7 (Nov. 4, 2019 in Bristol)
This game culminates an obstacle course for Chilhowie, which will have played three times in six days. The Warriors rushed for 194 yards Monday en route to a 7-0 win against an inspired Northwood squad. Chilhowie running back Jonathan Gilley is fun to watch. A 6-foot-2 senior, who has been hampered by various injuries for the second straight season, Gilley confounds defenders with his creative cutbacks. Senior quarterback D.J. Martin can run, throw, and hit. … After steaming to five straight wins, VHS dropped a 56-23 decision at Southwest District rival Graham last week. Versatile Stevie Thomas still managed 104 yards rushing. For the season, the 5-10, 170-pound senior has 930 yards on the ground and 19 touchdowns. Nine players have scored at least one touchdown for the Bearcats, while 6-3 senior Brodie Cox has contributed 36 extra points and a 35-yard field goal. It will be a happy homecoming at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
Prediction: Virginia High 35, Chilhowie 14