PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday night football predictions

The Holston Cavaliers made a statement last Friday with a 19-7 win over Patrick Henry, limiting the hard-charging Rebels to 62 yards of total offense and becoming the first team in far Southwest Virginia to improve to 6-0. … Holston, Chilhowie (5-0), Graham (5-0) and Virginia High (5-0) are currently the only unbeaten left in far Southwest Virginia. … Holston has allowed just seven touchdowns in five games as Lane Blevins and Dustin Bott are the top tacklers for the legit defensive unit. … Trent Johnson, Gage Quina and Jordan Ezzell continue to excel at carrying the ball for the Cavs. “We are playing well,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “I am pleased with the way we have battled and grinded throughout the season.” … This is a tough stretch for Northwood (1-4), which faces Holston tonight, Chilhowie on Monday and Rural Retreat on Oct. 22. … Holston has won the last three meetings by an aggregate score of 130-15. The Cavaliers should have no problem against the Panthers tonight in Damascus.