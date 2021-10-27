PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday football predictions

Black Diamond District
Grundy at Twin Valley
Last meeting: Grundy 26, Twin Valley 12 (March 26, 2021 in Grundy, Va.)
This Buchanan County rivalry game has plenty of playoff implications. Twin Valley (5-2) is fifth and Grundy (3-3) is ninth on the latest VHSL playoff power points rating scale, so the winner will get a major boost. … Both of these teams will be busy. This will be the first of three games in eight days for Grundy, while Twin Valley is playing three contests over the span of the ensuing nine days. … Grundy is 14-1 all-time against Twin Valley with the only win in the series for the Panthers coming in 2014. … The Golden Wave is averaging 27.2 points per game and the rushing attack led by Ian Scammell will likely be too tough for Twin Valley.
Prediction: Grundy 30, Twin Valley 20
Mountain 7 District
John Battle at Lee High
Last meeting: John Battle 23, Lee High 16 (March 26, 2021 in Bristol)
Following a three-game win streak, Lee High has dropped two straight against Mountain 7 District foes. The Generals allowed 399 yards rushing last week against Wise County Central. Freshman quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft has thrown for 14 scores, with junior Brayden Hammonds collecting four TD receptions. Senior Jace Perkins has added four scores. … John Battle won this matchup in the spring as Jack Thurston connected with Nick Lail on three scores, including a 75-yard connection with 3:55 remaining. The Trojans are playing with just five seniors, but the defense has shown improvement behind Zack Moore.
Prediction: Lee High 34, John Battle 14
Non-District
Blacksburg at Graham
Last meeting: Blacksburg 35, Graham 10 (Sept. 6, 2008 in Bluefield)
Blacksburg (0-7) has been outscored by an average margin of 38-7 and has only scored seven points over the past four games. The Bruins were outscored 275-7 en route in the spring en route to an 0-6 record. … Unbeaten Graham is averaging 38 points with a balanced and quick-strike offense. The only close call was a 28-27 decision over Union. G-Men quarterback Zack Blevins has thrown for 15 scores, with Zayvion Turner-Bradshaw (9 TD receptions) and Braden Watkins (6 TD receptions) serving as the top targets. Former Graham standout Joey Dales has earned two Mid-South Conference special teams player of the week honors at Bluefield University.
Prediction: Graham 35, Blacksburg 0