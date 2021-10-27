PREP FOOTBALL: Thursday football predictions

This Buchanan County rivalry game has plenty of playoff implications. Twin Valley (5-2) is fifth and Grundy (3-3) is ninth on the latest VHSL playoff power points rating scale, so the winner will get a major boost. … Both of these teams will be busy. This will be the first of three games in eight days for Grundy, while Twin Valley is playing three contests over the span of the ensuing nine days. … Grundy is 14-1 all-time against Twin Valley with the only win in the series for the Panthers coming in 2014. … The Golden Wave is averaging 27.2 points per game and the rushing attack led by Ian Scammell will likely be too tough for Twin Valley.