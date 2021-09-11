PREP FOOTBALL: THS takes 33-31 win over Karns

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Gatorade shower isn’t what it used to be these days because of COVID-19, but as the final horn sounded on Friday night at the Stone Castle, Tennessee High coach Matt Chandler received a shower from water bottles wielded by his jubilant players.
And he loved every minute of it.
“I’ll take it,” Chandler said following what was his first head coaching victory at THS. “I don’t know if it’s cold or whatever, I’ll take that to have a fun night like this.”
The Vikings had plenty of reasons to celebrate their hard-fought 33-31 victory against Karns.
Reason one: the inaugural win for Chandler, a veteran member of the THS staff who has the head coaching gig on an interim basis for the 2021 campaign following Mike Mays’ resignation in May. Chandler immediately shifted focus to his players, saying, “I’m so happy for these boys. It was a total team effort. The offense kept the ball for us on long drives and we stepped it up on defense when we had to. It was just a total team effort.”
Reason two: Tennessee High (1-1) was playing its first game in three weeks. After a season-opening 35-13 defeat to Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 20, the Vikes had a bye and then had to cancel last week’s matchup with Pulaski County due to COVID protocols. “Just being off for three weeks, there was a lot of feeling like a first game tonight,” Chandler said.
Reason three: THS overcame a supreme effort by Karns junior DeSean Bishop, a burgeoning college prospect. Already holding offers from Tennessee and Michigan State, Bishop ran for 253 yards on 37 carries, dominating the workload for his team. Karns (2-2) ran 48 offensive plays and Bishop touched the ball on nearly every single one of them, also making two catches and throwing a pass late in the fourth quarter off the Wildcat that didn’t make the stat sheet when Tennessee High got flagged for interference on the play.
Reason four: the victory capped a tough week in the Vikings community, following the death of longtime basketball coach and athletic director Dale Burns on Tuesday. “He meant a lot to this coaching staff,” Chandler said. “Coach Burns was always checking on me, when I took this job, especially. He was always very, very good to me. These kids really weren’t around Coach Burns to know him a lot like this coaching staff was, but he definitely will be missed by us.”
Bishop figured with the big numbers but several Vikings shined during their breakthrough victory. Levon Montgomery led the way in both rushing yards (124) and receiving (47). He opened and closed scoring for the homestanding Vikes, taking it 27 yards to the end zone in the first quarter. Then, in the fourth, he scored from 3 yards out after a nifty reversal of field, capping a lengthy Tennessee High drive that began as the fourth quarter started and gobbled 8:33 off the clock.
That methodical pace of play was the Vikings’ best weapon to keeping Bishop off the field.
“We played a lot of slowdown on purpose,” Chandler said. “We tried to snap with five seconds [or less] on the clock every play.
“We sure wanted [Bishop] over there on those sidelines.”
Micah Montgomery added 96 yards on the ground, most of it coming on a 67-yard touchdown gallop on the very first play of the second quarter. Marquis Phelps and quarterback Steven Johnson each scored on 1-yard runs, with Johnson’s short TD staking the Vikes to a 26-14 lead with just under nine minutes showing in the third quarter.
Karns came back with 10 unanswered points to make for a nail-biting finish, but Tennessee High’s ball-control offense helped carry the day. The pivotal play on the Vikes’ final scoring dive was a fourth-down conversion from Karns’ 35-yard line, with Johnson finding Levon Montgomery in the flat. Advancing into the red zone on a personal foul at the end of the play. Montgomery scored the Vikes’ final TD two snaps later.
Karns went down and scored, pulling within 33-31 with less than a minute to go, but a first-down run by Micah Kennedy secured victory for Tennessee High.
Mistakes loomed large for Karns. While both teams combined for 24 penalties, the Beavers’ 13 flags led to a staggering 101 penalty yards. Karns also committed two turnovers to Tennessee High’s none, including an interception on the very first play from scrimmage that had Karns coach Brad Taylor kicking himself a bit in the aftermath of a close game.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a little,” Taylor said. “We tried to do a little tendency bust on the play call and it wasn’t a good play call.”
It’s down to serious business for both teams, and most of the state, next week as region play begins in earnest.
Karns 7 7 10 7 — 31
Tennessee High 6 14 6 7 — 33
Scoring Summary
THS – L.Montgomery 27 run (kick failed)
K - Bishop 8 run (Harvey kick)
THS – M.Montgomery 67 run (Cardoso kick)
K - Patton 43 pass from Huffaker (Harvey kick)
THS - Phelps 1 run (Cardoso kick)
K - Harvey 26 FG
K - Bishop 38 run (Harvey kick)
THS - L. Montgomery 3 run (Cardoso kick)
K - Lockhart 23 pass from Huffaker (Harvey kick)
Team Statistics
First downs: K 12, THS 11; Rushes-yards: K 38-259, THS 34-286; Passing yards: K 101, THS 68; Att.-Comp.-Int: K 4-8-1, THS 6-12-0; Fumbles-lost: K 1, THS 1; Punts avg.: K 2-23.5, THS 3-30; Penalties-yards: K 13-101, THS 11-79.