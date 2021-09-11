PREP FOOTBALL: THS takes 33-31 win over Karns

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Gatorade shower isn’t what it used to be these days because of COVID-19, but as the final horn sounded on Friday night at the Stone Castle, Tennessee High coach Matt Chandler received a shower from water bottles wielded by his jubilant players.

And he loved every minute of it.

“I’ll take it,” Chandler said following what was his first head coaching victory at THS. “I don’t know if it’s cold or whatever, I’ll take that to have a fun night like this.”

The Vikings had plenty of reasons to celebrate their hard-fought 33-31 victory against Karns.

Reason one: the inaugural win for Chandler, a veteran member of the THS staff who has the head coaching gig on an interim basis for the 2021 campaign following Mike Mays’ resignation in May. Chandler immediately shifted focus to his players, saying, “I’m so happy for these boys. It was a total team effort. The offense kept the ball for us on long drives and we stepped it up on defense when we had to. It was just a total team effort.”