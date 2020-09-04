PREP FOOTBALL: THS takes 14-7 win over Daniel Boone

BRISTOL, Tenn. – After a season-opening dud, Bryce Snyder lit the fuse for Tennessee High’s football team with an explosive play that sparked the team’s first win of the 2020 season.
Snyder returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown with 58.8 seconds remaining in the first half and that proved to be the decisive score as THS posted a crucial 14-7 triumph over the Daniel Boone Trailblazers on Friday night at the Stone Castle.
The ballhawking Snyder contributed in many ways for the bunch from Bristol.
Along with doling out hits as a linebacker, he carried the ball a few times in short-yardage situations and also punted six times for a 38.4-yard average. A senior leader for the Vikings simply led.
“Bryce is as solid of a kid as they come,” said THS coach Mike Mays. “He comes to work every day, prepares hard and really doesn’t talk much. But when it’s time to play ball, he’s ready to play. He’s kind of a Mr. do-it-all for us.”
He certainly did something clutch as the second quarter was winding down and Boone (1-2) was picking up chunks of yardage in a tie game. On 1st-and-10 from the Vikings’ 44-yard line, Boone quarterback Jackson Jenkins rolled out to his left.
THS defenders quickly closed in and Marquis Phelps of the Vikings got a piece of the ball and it landed in the hands of Snyder, who was off to the races.
“The play was really caused by the defensive line,” Snyder said. “Marquis, our defensive end, got a tip on it and it floated right to me. Then those guys turned around and blocked for me.”
He shook Boone running back Brennan Blair with a nice move during his sprint to the end zone.
“I knew he was fast – really fast,” Snyder said. “I knew he was coming and I had to do something, so I stopped and let his momentum take him past me. ... It’s a good feeling.”
It certainly got the Stone Castle rocking.
“I was going crazy,” said THS senior Jaden Keller. “I got so hyped at halftime. Bryce is a really good football player.”
After dropping a 35-0 decision to Dobyns-Bennett in the opening game of the season back on Aug. 21, the Vikings (1-1) responded in a big way. They didn’t seem to get worn down against the methodical rushing attack of the Blazers.
“After the D-B game, Coach Mays said he was going to get us in shape,” Keller said. “We did a lot of conditioning the past two weeks and that really prepared us. That was good thinking by him.”
Snyder, Keller, Connor Bailey, Cade Leonard and everybody else who played on the defensive side of the ball certainly came to play on Friday night. Keep in mind, Boone had scored 35 points the week prior in a win over Greeneville.
“Defensively,” Mays said. “Those guys were spot on.”
Tennessee High actually finished with negative-20 rushing yards due to some bad snaps that resulted in substantial losses, but quarterback Steven Johnson did throw for 154 yards and a 35-yard first-quarter touchdown pass to Isaiah Smith.
Blair had 139 hard-earned yards on 30 carries for Boone, but the Blazers were bit by three turnovers.
“The difference in the game was offensive execution,” said Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “You can’t turn the ball over in the red zone. We had the ball inside the 30 four times and scored once. Our effort was great and I thought we played physical and played well defensively, I’m just really disappointed with how we executed offensively.”
Tennessee High reeled off nine straight wins in 2019 after a season-opening loss to D-B.
The Vikings seem poised to get on a roll once again after Friday’s crucial Mountain Lakes Conference win.
“We’ve done nothing but grow and get better these last couple of weeks,” Snyder said. “We wanted to come out here and prove something.”
Daniel Boone 0 7 0 0—7
Tennessee High 7 7 0 0—14
Scoring Summary
THS – I. Smith 35 pass from S. Johnson (Craft kick)
DB – Edwards 20 pass from Jackson Jenkins (Shrewsbury kick)
THS – Snyder 59 INT return (Craft kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: DB 9, THS 10; Rushes-Yards: DB 38-165, THS 30-(-20); Passing Yards: DB 50, THS 154; Comp.-Att.-Int.: D-B 3-16-1, THS 11-20-0; Fumbles-Lost: D-B 3-2, THS 4-2; Penalties-Yards: D-B 2-30, THS 8-50; Punts-Average: DB 4-28, THS 6-38.4.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
