PREP FOOTBALL: THS takes 14-7 win over Daniel Boone

“The play was really caused by the defensive line,” Snyder said. “Marquis, our defensive end, got a tip on it and it floated right to me. Then those guys turned around and blocked for me.”

He shook Boone running back Brennan Blair with a nice move during his sprint to the end zone.

“I knew he was fast – really fast,” Snyder said. “I knew he was coming and I had to do something, so I stopped and let his momentum take him past me. ... It’s a good feeling.”

It certainly got the Stone Castle rocking.

“I was going crazy,” said THS senior Jaden Keller. “I got so hyped at halftime. Bryce is a really good football player.”

After dropping a 35-0 decision to Dobyns-Bennett in the opening game of the season back on Aug. 21, the Vikings (1-1) responded in a big way. They didn’t seem to get worn down against the methodical rushing attack of the Blazers.

“After the D-B game, Coach Mays said he was going to get us in shape,” Keller said. “We did a lot of conditioning the past two weeks and that really prepared us. That was good thinking by him.”