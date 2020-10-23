PREP FOOTBALL: THS game at Cherokee canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

A positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test within the Tennessee High football program led to the Vikings cancelling Friday night’s game at Cherokee.

Under TSSAA protocols, next week’s game between the Vikings and Sullivan South in Kingsport will also be canceled.

Tennessee High (5-3) will return to the gridiron on Nov. 6 in a first-round Class 5A playoff contest.

“I cannot comment on anything more specific related to cases,” Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade wrote in a press release. “We take our responsibility to maintain the confidentiality of personally identifiable information very seriously when dealing with student and staff privacy. Therefore, to maintain compliance with HIPAA, FERPA, and ADA regulations, we will not release more specific information regarding active cases in our school district beyond what you see on the dashboard.

“We worked closely with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department in developing our protocol for responding to positive cases. Specific parents and staff members are notified individually about possible exposures. Therefore, we always want to assure parents and staff if they are not contacted by either the school system or the health department, then we are currently unaware of any possible exposure.”