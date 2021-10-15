PREP FOOTBALL: THS falls to Daniel Boone, 24-7

“We had to watch his number of carries,” Chandler said. “But just having him out there meant a lot to everybody, and especially to him.”

Tennessee High endured a rough start for the second straight week, falling behind 14-0 by the half. Boone struck first on its first offensive possession, capping a methodical march down the field on a short TD run by Aiden Riner. The Trailblazers scored again with six minutes showing in the half on a 30-yard pass play from Luke Jenkins to Hagan Edwards. On that play, the Vikings appeared to have Edwards stopped, only to see Edwards spring free and dash into the end zone. Things got worse coming out of the break, as Boone returned the second-half kickoff past midfield and promptly went 45 yards in four plays, capped by a 5-yard TD strike from Jenkins to Landon Kirkpatrick.

“We preached that all week,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said of the quick lead. “We haven’t really got off to a good start. … We’ve behind the 8-ball, turning it over, whatever it might be. We wanted to get our defense out there first, get a stop, then go score and I thought we really did a good job the first half.”

It could have been even worse at the break; Boone fumbled at the Vikings’ 1-yard line in the second period and had another TD waved off by a penalty.