PREP FOOTBALL: THS falls to Daniel Boone, 24-7

GRAY, Tenn. —Playing from behind isn’t getting the Tennessee High football team where it wants to be.
For the second straight week, the Vikings went into halftime on the road trailing by two touchdowns and, for the second straight week, they came away on the losing end. Daniel Boone got the duke this time, besting THS by a 24-7 margin on Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium.
The Vikings (2-5, 1-2) have lost two in a row but this one especially stung as it was a Region 1-5A game and essentially locked up a playoff spot for Boone (2-5, 2-1), which could claim the region’s top seed if it can beat David Crockett next week at home in the annual Musket Bowl rivalry game between the two Washington County schools. Meanwhile, Tennessee High now looks ahead to its Oct. 29 regular-season finale with Cherokee, where a win would secure the Vikes the fourth and final playoff spot in the region.
“That’s our goal right now. Just keep battling,” Vikings coach Matt Chandler said. “We have been through a tough, tough season, but we’ve still got more to go and still something to play for.”
THS did get a boost with the return of Levon Montgomery, who injured his knee late in the Vikes’ win over Morristown West on Oct. 1 and missed last week’s game at Volunteer. Montgomery carried it 11 times for Tennessee High, and Chandler admitted his presence made a difference, even though the injury meant his workload had to be managed.
“We had to watch his number of carries,” Chandler said. “But just having him out there meant a lot to everybody, and especially to him.”
Tennessee High endured a rough start for the second straight week, falling behind 14-0 by the half. Boone struck first on its first offensive possession, capping a methodical march down the field on a short TD run by Aiden Riner. The Trailblazers scored again with six minutes showing in the half on a 30-yard pass play from Luke Jenkins to Hagan Edwards. On that play, the Vikings appeared to have Edwards stopped, only to see Edwards spring free and dash into the end zone. Things got worse coming out of the break, as Boone returned the second-half kickoff past midfield and promptly went 45 yards in four plays, capped by a 5-yard TD strike from Jenkins to Landon Kirkpatrick.
“We preached that all week,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said of the quick lead. “We haven’t really got off to a good start. … We’ve behind the 8-ball, turning it over, whatever it might be. We wanted to get our defense out there first, get a stop, then go score and I thought we really did a good job the first half.”
It could have been even worse at the break; Boone fumbled at the Vikings’ 1-yard line in the second period and had another TD waved off by a penalty.
Meanwhile, for a second straight week, Chandler was dissatisfied with his team’s play in the first half.
“I told the guys, definitely I appreciated their fight in the second half,” he said. “I didn’t like our first half very well at all. We’ll just get back to work and see what we can do.”
Tennessee High tallied its lone score with 2:35 remaining in the third period, going on a 15-play drive that consumed 7:43 off the game clock in response to Kirkpatrick’s TD grab. The Viking to reach the end zone was Nysaiah Foote, who spent most of his Friday night limping around the field while starting on both sides of the ball. On this play, though, Foote streaked into the end zone on a slant, snaring Steven Johnson’s pass for a 23-yard touchdown.
Facing adversity and still going—it seems to be the mantra for a Vikings team that has faced challenges, losses, and tragedy.
“Nysaiah Foote, he’s a warrior,” Chandler said. “He’s going to always, always battle, and there are guys who are battling.”
Right now, it’s going to take more of that battling mentality for the Vikings to avoid packing up the uniforms come Oct. 30.
For Boone, Jenkins threw for 135 yards and the pair of scores. Johnson accumulated 104 passing yards for the Vikings.
Tennessee High 0 0 7 0 — 7
Daniel Boone 7 7 7 3 — 24
Scoring Summary
DB - Aiden Riner 1 run (Ben Shrewsberry kick)
DB - Hagan Edwards 30 pass from Luke Jenkins (Shrewsberry kick)
DB - Landon Kirkpatrick 5 pass from Jenkins (Shrewsberry kick)
THS - Nysaiah Foote 23 pass from Steven Johnson (Matheus Cardoso kick)
DB - Shrewsberry 30 FG
Team Stats
First downs: THS 11, DB 13; Rushes-yds: THS 29-104, DB 36-161; Passing yds: THS 104, DB 135; Comp.-Att.-Int: THS 11-26-1, DB 7-11-0; Fumbles-lost: THS 3-1, DB 3-2; Punts-avg: THS 6-37.0, DB 3-35.3; Penalties-yds: THS 5-38, DB 6-46