PREP FOOTBALL: Three weeks after opener, Vikings return to gridiron against Bishop-led Karns

“Their numbers do help in a situation like that against a school our size, but they played really well and we made some mistakes that hopefully we have definitely worked on trying to correct.”

There has been time to work on those mistakes. A scheduled bye week followed, but COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee High program forced the Vikings to cancel last week’s game with Pulaski County.

“Really without much on Karns, we just went back to ourselves again, just trying to improve,” Chandler said. “We had to practice in small groups, we couldn’t go together as a team. It was very odd, we broke into linemen and backs. One would be on the field, one group would be watching film and then flip-flop.”

While Tennessee High was already hampered by injuries, COVID issues will leave even more players out tonight, meaning the Vikings will be leaning on more youth than normal.

“We have got some young guys that are going to have to step up. We have got a couple of new offensive linemen who are going to be playing, young offensive linemen,” he said. “On the defensive side of the ball we are starting to get people back, but we have got a tremendous challenge with De’Sean Bishop, I mean a tremendous challenge.”