PREP FOOTBALL: Three weeks after opener, Vikings return to gridiron against Bishop-led Karns

BRISTOL,Tenn. – It is almost like starting over for Tennessee High, which will play its first football game tonight in three weeks.
“It is almost like game one again,” Tennessee High interim head coach Matt Chandler said. “I was doing the game day itinerary for tomorrow and I thought this has literally been three calendar weeks since we played a football game.”
All that awaits the Vikings (0-1) is highly-touted junior running back De’Sean Bishop, who has already collected more than 800 yards rushing for Knox Karns, which is 2-1 for the first since 2010.
This is the first meeting between these schools on the gridiron.
“They have been playing football, real games and they look really good,” Chandler said. “De’Sean Bishop is the real deal. He has rushed for over 800 yards in three games and he has got offers from Tennessee and Michigan State, programs like that so this guy is for real.”
Tennessee High opened its season on Aug. 20, trailing Dobyns-Bennett 21-13 at halftime before the Indians pulled away from the smaller Vikings for 35-13 win.
“We definitely did wear down, especially midway through the third quarter on,” Chandler said. “So much praise goes to Dobyns-Bennett for just being a really good football team and a really well-coached team.
“Their numbers do help in a situation like that against a school our size, but they played really well and we made some mistakes that hopefully we have definitely worked on trying to correct.”
There has been time to work on those mistakes. A scheduled bye week followed, but COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee High program forced the Vikings to cancel last week’s game with Pulaski County.
“Really without much on Karns, we just went back to ourselves again, just trying to improve,” Chandler said. “We had to practice in small groups, we couldn’t go together as a team. It was very odd, we broke into linemen and backs. One would be on the field, one group would be watching film and then flip-flop.”
While Tennessee High was already hampered by injuries, COVID issues will leave even more players out tonight, meaning the Vikings will be leaning on more youth than normal.
“We have got some young guys that are going to have to step up. We have got a couple of new offensive linemen who are going to be playing, young offensive linemen,” he said. “On the defensive side of the ball we are starting to get people back, but we have got a tremendous challenge with De’Sean Bishop, I mean a tremendous challenge.”
The plan is to stress ball control and keep the ball from Bishop, who regularly records more than 30 carries a game.
“We are hoping to be able to sustain offensive drives,” he said. “They have always said the best defense is a great offense and I would like to see No. 8 standing on that sideline quite a bit tomorrow night.
It’s not just Bishop. Chandler saw plenty more to be concerned with.
“Their O-line, most of them are back from last year. They are big, the quarterback is a big strong guy, can hurt you running it, he can throw it, good receivers,” he said. “On defense we are real impressed with them on the defensive line, athletic in the secondary.
“It is going to be a tough night. We are going to have to come out and play our best for sure.”
Football has long been a struggle at Karns, which finished 2-7 last year, and hasn’t had a winning record since a 6-5 mark in 2010. Yet, head coach Brad Taylor was confident in his Beavers prior to this season.
“We hope to be an improved team this year,” he said, in an email. “We have a talented player in De’Sean Bishop, and some key pieces around him. We’re also excited about our team chemistry this year, and we hope that it has a positive impact on our overall team success this season.”
Karns opened the season with wins over Hardin Valley (21-7) and William Blount (40-7) before falling to Knox Powell 47-20 last Friday, but Bishop still ran for 268 yards against a defense that includes Walter Nolen, considered the top defensive recruit in the nation.
“He still had his yards. His first two games he rushed for over 300 in each game,” Chandler said. “He didn’t hit the 300 mark against Powell, but he still had his 200-some. Getting to watch the film, the D-lineman from Powell that is the number one recruit, he is incredible. He was hard to block for anybody.”
Chandler expects his Vikings to be ready to play football again, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. at the Stone Castle.
“I have been real pleased with practices, especially this past week,” he said. “It was a little bit of a gut punch at first when you find out you are not going to get the play that week, but our guys came out and did what we asked them to do.
“This week I can feel some energy in practice, real energy that we want to play a football game.”
Up next for Tennessee High will be a visit to defending Mountain Lakes Conference champion David Crockett, which took that title away from the Vikings, who won the crown in 2019.
That is a big game, but it can wait for now.
“Our focus has been 100 percent Karns,” Chandler said, “trying to get ready for what we are going to deal with tomorrow night.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543