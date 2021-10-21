 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL: Thomas Walker starts fast, holds off Spartans after lightning delay
0 comments

PREP FOOTBALL: Thomas Walker starts fast, holds off Spartans after lightning delay

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Walker logo

COEBURN, Va. – The Thomas Walker Pioneers opened Thursday’s Cumberland District football showdown against the Eastside Spartans in style by recovering an onside kickoff.

The Pioneers opened the second half with a 47-yard run.

By 10:20 p.m., Thomas Walker was still making big plays.

The marathon contest finally ended at 10:46, with the Pioneers earning a wild 41-38 victory.

To the dismay of the home crowd at McConnell Stadium, the game was halted with 4:24 left in the first half by a flash of lightning. A steady rain then followed through a 56-minute delay.

The Pioneers capitalized on three Eastside errors to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.

TW opened the scoring at the 6:37 mark of the opening quarter when six-foot-five senior Zack Kidwell followed the block of rugged 205-pound running back Zander Spears to score on an eight-yard run. That touchdown was set by a 17-yard interception return to the Eastside nine-yard line by senior Alex Small.

The next Eastside miscue came with 55 seconds left in the first quarter. One play after Eastside fumbled a punt snap at its own 39-yard line, TW sophomore quarterback Darrin Gulley hit 6-2 senior Elijah Harber for a score and Spears added the two-point conversion.

The Pioneers extended their lead to 20-0 with 41 seconds left in the first half when Kidwell scored on a 20-yard pass. Kidwell snared the ball with one hand. Eastside lost a fumble moments earlier.

Eastside running back Ethan Hill was held to negative-six yards rushing on his first five carries by TW thumpers such as junior lineman Trey Miller (5-10, 250), Riley McCurry (6-0, 220) and Harber.

But Hill displayed his speed and moves on a 26-yard scoring connection from Jaxsyn Collins with four seconds left in the half. That TD was set up by a 55-yard pass to Jordan Gray.

TW regained control two plays into the second half when Gulley blasted into the end zone from the 1-yard line following a 47-yard run by Harber.

On the following play from scrimmage, Hill busted through the TW defense en route to a 78-yard score to close the deficit to 28-13.

The suspense grew at the 3:07 mark of the third quarter when Collins hit Gray on a 21-yard scoring pass. TW led just 28-20 at that point, but Gulley scored less than one minute later on a 43-yard off a draw.

The drama continued in the final minute as Kidwell scored on a 35-yard and Collins hit Gray on a 27-yard pass with 39 seconds left.

TW will host Twin Springs next week in another Cumberland showdown.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

Thomas Walker 14 6 14 7-41

Eastside 0 7 13 18-38

Scoring Summary

TW – Kidwell 8 run (run failed)

TW - Harber 39 pass from Gulley (Spears run)

TW – Kidwell 20 pass from Gulley (kick blocked)

E – Hill 26 pass from J. Collins (Carico kick)

TW – Gulley 1 run (Spears run)

E – Hill 78 run (run failed)

E- Gray 21 pass from J. Collins (Carico kick)

TW -Gulley 43 run (run failed)

E - Hill run (run failed)

TW - Kidwell 35 run (Barci kick)

E – Gray 27 pass from Collins (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: TW 15, E 19; Rushes-Yards: TW 49-235, E 30-132; Passing Yards: TW 79, E 341; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TW 5-10-1, E 14-24-1; Fumbles-Lost: TW 4-1, E 8-2; Penalties-Yards: TW 11-85, E 9-41; Punts-Average: TW 4-40, E 4-23.5

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

  • Updated

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts