PREP FOOTBALL: Thomas Walker starts fast, holds off Spartans after lightning delay

The Pioneers extended their lead to 20-0 with 41 seconds left in the first half when Kidwell scored on a 20-yard pass. Kidwell snared the ball with one hand. Eastside lost a fumble moments earlier.

Eastside running back Ethan Hill was held to negative-six yards rushing on his first five carries by TW thumpers such as junior lineman Trey Miller (5-10, 250), Riley McCurry (6-0, 220) and Harber.

But Hill displayed his speed and moves on a 26-yard scoring connection from Jaxsyn Collins with four seconds left in the half. That TD was set up by a 55-yard pass to Jordan Gray.

TW regained control two plays into the second half when Gulley blasted into the end zone from the 1-yard line following a 47-yard run by Harber.

On the following play from scrimmage, Hill busted through the TW defense en route to a 78-yard score to close the deficit to 28-13.

The suspense grew at the 3:07 mark of the third quarter when Collins hit Gray on a 21-yard scoring pass. TW led just 28-20 at that point, but Gulley scored less than one minute later on a 43-yard off a draw.

The drama continued in the final minute as Kidwell scored on a 35-yard and Collins hit Gray on a 27-yard pass with 39 seconds left.