PREP FOOTBALL: The waiting is nearly over for West Ridge athletics

He knows that not everyone was in favor of a new school.

“I am sure once that gets here then we will be able to see a little bit more of what kind of involvement the communities are going to have. I am hoping they will come out and support us,” he said. “It is all about the kids. You have some people that were for this school and some against this school. That has got to be dropped…

“We want everybody on board to support our kids, our students and support this school. If we get three communities that can pull together then we will be as successful as we are supposed to be.”

***

Richardson has been busy for months raising funds for uniforms, equipment and much more, and he’s had plenty of assistance from the combined booster clubs at Central, South and North.

“They have stepped up and they have been a big part of helping us get the uniforms,” he said. “We are still in the process of purchasing those. I know we did a lot of fall billing, which gave us a little bit of a break of not having to have that money up front and that is going real well.

The athletic accounts from each of the schools seemed to be in pretty good standing and probably in better standing than we had initially thought.”