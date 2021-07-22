PREP FOOTBALL: The waiting is nearly over for West Ridge athletics

It has been said that waiting is sometimes the hardest part.
The athletes at the new West Ridge High School can certainly relate. For instance, there is a brand new turf football field on Lynn Road in Blountville, and it still isn’t open for use.
“Absolutely, it is beautiful,” West Ridge senior football player Fletcher Gibson said. “It is real nice.”
“I can’t wait to get on that thing,” added classmate Ethan Bergeron.
Perhaps that moment will come next Thursday when media day is slated for the fall sports programs at the new school created from a consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North.
“As of now I think we are going to be allowed to do that,” West Ridge athletic director Anthony Richardson said. “That might be the first time some of those kids have even been on the field.”
Construction continues to progress at West Ridge, with the opening day of school and a special “Meet the Wolves” night slated for Aug. 9. Richardson is anxious to show off the campus, especially the football field, with the end zones and the Wolves logo at midfield painted in the school colors of royal blue and gray.
“The school colors, they are pretty and nice. Once you see the turf, that blue on that turf, it just pops out,” Richardson said. “If they step foot on campus, especially at the stadium and if they can’t get excited about what we are doing there, then they probably need to check their pulse because I think it is going to be a nice place to come watch a game. It is beautiful, I am excited about it.”
“We got the best of the best,” added West Ridge senior Grant Cornett. “It looks good.”
***
Currently, four West Ridge fall sports programs – football, volleyball, girls soccer and cross country - are using facilities at Central and South, while the golf team is making use of Warriors Path Golf Course.
“As of right now everything is going pretty good other than not being on campus,” Richardson said. “We are having to practice at South and Central with our different sports, but I guess it is teaching them a little bit of adversity.
“We are dealing with that right off the bat, but all in all, it has been a really good June and everything seems to be going as good as can be not being on campus. I am real happy with things, the kids are getting along really well. Once we get going we hope that the parents can do the same.”
***
Richardson anticipates an enrollment of around 1,900 to 2,000 students, which is a good thing for the Wolves after they were placed in the highest classification in Tennessee for all sports, including 6A in football. That is a big jump, especially for North, which was 2A in football.
“For all of our kids, it is a big step, but we just need to know we can go out there and compete and do the best we can and everything else will take of itself,” he said.
There is little doubt the Wolves will become the hunted simply due to the size of the school.
“All three of the schools, it seems like we have played as an underdog and for the most part we have been the underdog in most of the games that we have played, but we have always competed then,” Richardson said. “Now, with our numbers, a lot of people might consider us being big dogs now so that is fine. We have just got to get used to that side of it and take advantage of it and we will go see we can do.”
While work continues at West Ridge, including the placing of sod on the soccer field, football practice field and the baseball and softball fields, the blending of talent from the three schools is a daily process.
“I talk with all our coaches to make sure everything is going well and it has just been all positive,” he said. “We have not played a game yet either and kids don’t know their roles yet as far as playing time and things like that, but that is a totally different thing.
“I couldn’t be more happy with how the teams are getting along.”
***
The Wolves will need support from the communities of the schools that were closed to create West Ridge. Richardson expects the “Meet the Wolves” night to help with gauging fan interest.
He knows that not everyone was in favor of a new school.
“I am sure once that gets here then we will be able to see a little bit more of what kind of involvement the communities are going to have. I am hoping they will come out and support us,” he said. “It is all about the kids. You have some people that were for this school and some against this school. That has got to be dropped…
“We want everybody on board to support our kids, our students and support this school. If we get three communities that can pull together then we will be as successful as we are supposed to be.”
***
Richardson has been busy for months raising funds for uniforms, equipment and much more, and he’s had plenty of assistance from the combined booster clubs at Central, South and North.
“They have stepped up and they have been a big part of helping us get the uniforms,” he said. “We are still in the process of purchasing those. I know we did a lot of fall billing, which gave us a little bit of a break of not having to have that money up front and that is going real well.
The athletic accounts from each of the schools seemed to be in pretty good standing and probably in better standing than we had initially thought.”
Richardson has begun selling reserved tickets for the football stadium, with plans to open sales to the public on Monday. West Ridge is also offering corporate sponsorships, which range from $500 to $10,000.
Not only will those funds help raise funds for athletics, but the sponsors will get value back in return with advertising placed at the school venues of their choice.
“We have been fortunate, we have got a $10,000 sponsor on board and then a $5,000, a $2,000 and a couple of $1,000s,” he said. “We need the funds. In the past North, Central and South have had great support from their communities. We hope to continue to get that support and bring everybody in as one and then make this a successful program.”
Those interested in corporate sponsorships are urged to contact Richardson at anthony.richardson@sullivank12.net.
***
The time is now. West Ridge athletics have arrived. Embrace the howl.
“I know everybody is working hard and excited about being together. It is going to be fun to start playing against other people. As it is every year, you get tired of beating on each other,” Richardson said. “We hope our student body will come out and support all of our programs.
“I know there are high expectations. We always want to go out there and compete and give ourselves a chance to win at anything we do.”
West Ridge will open its sports history with a golf match on Aug. 5.
“It is here. I think we are ready to go,” he said. “I think it will get a lot more smoother whenever we can get on campus and all of us can be together.”