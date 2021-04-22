PREP FOOTBALL: The Q effect; Galax searching for answers to contain Holston’s Brooks

Galax High School football coach Shane Allen has been reviewing a lot of film and pouring over scouting reports this week in preparation for a tough test his team faces on Friday night. Keeping those study sessions in mind, how about a little Q & A in advance of the showdown?
Q: What player on the opposition has stood out to him the most?
A: Q.
That would be Holston senior quarterback Quaheim Brooks – referred to by all those who know him as Q – and the signal-caller is in the midst of a red-letter season for the Cavaliers (6-1), who host the Galax Maroon Tide (8-0) in a VHSL Class 1 state semifinal at 7 p.m.
“He’s a difference-maker,” Allen said. “He can create things with his legs and his arm and he doesn’t get rattled. Offensively, Holston is able to stretch the field horizontally and vertically with [Brooks] back there and they’re tough to defend.”
Brooks has rushed for 578 yards on 92 carries with six touchdowns, while going 61-of-101 through the air for 891 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.
His highlight reel from the 2021 season might run so long it would require an intermission.
“If you need a big play,” said teammate Brycen Sheets. “Look his way.”
Many of his teammates frequently refer to a sequence in a 35-0 win over Chilhowie in April 2 when referencing his penchant for making things happen.
“Q made one of the most impressive plays I’ve ever seen,” said teammate Lane Blevins. “He was chased and got away from five defenders and still completed an 83-yard touchdown pass [to Ethan Norris]. He is one of the most elusive players I know. You think the defense for sure is gonna get him and somehow he will get out if it and make a play.”
Brooks showcased his skills in 2019 as the Cavaliers went 7-5 and won their first playoff game since 2009. He’s taken his game to another level this spring.
“I feel like I’ve made a huge jump at quarterback,” Brooks said. “The coaches have more confidence in me this year and that’s helped a lot. My teammates also give me a lot of confidence.”
After a season-opening loss to Grayson County, Holston had little margin for error in terms of making the playoffs. The Cavaliers responded by ripping off six straight wins with Brooks the catalyst for a balanced offensive attack averaging 34.4 points per game. Trent Johnson (326 rushing yards, 174 receiving yards), Jordan Ezzell (390 rushing yards, 189 receiving yards), Ethan Norris (229 receiving yards) and Logan Walden (216 receiving yards) have produced for Holston as well.
“Q has had a great season,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “Some of the plays that he makes has nothing to do with coaching. That’s just him out there competing and having fun. What is even better about him is that with the great season he has had, he is doing a great job of taking coaching and having a desire to improve.”
The term calm, cool and collected fits Brooks, who has poise in abundance. He showed that in a 30-27 win over Rural Retreat on March 26 in which the Cavaliers erased a 21-8 second-quarter deficit and clinched the victory when Brooks delivered a 5-yard scoring strike to Logan Walden with 23 seconds remaining.
“That’s always something I’ve been good at – staying calm,” Brooks said. “I’ve been blessed with that ability to just stay chilled and relaxed when stuff gets hard.”
Brooks has a lot of fun when he’s taking snaps and has been known to share some good-natured and creative smack talk with opponents.
“Every day Q is just always making people laugh – people at school, players, coaches – pretty much everyone,” Blevins said. “He is probably one of the funniest and most fun teammates I’ve ever had. Q is just someone you want to be around. He makes everyone better; he has so much talent and skill and he proves that every practice and every game.”
When it’s time to take care of business, that is usually what Brooks does.
“He wants the ball in his hands late,” Patterson said. “He wants a chance to help his team make a play to win the game. That’s just the competitor in him. He is not afraid of those moments.”
It’s a big moment today for Holston against a Galax squad that has allowed just 72 points all season and has recorded three shutouts.
The Cavaliers did not take the field last week, becoming Region 1D champion after a positive COVID-19 (coronavirus) test within the J.I. Burton program led to the cancellation of that matchup.
“I think the opportunity for some of our kids to get a little extra rest over the weekend was a good thing,” Patterson said. “It really wasn’t a full week off, because we approached last week’s practices as we would for any game, of course, until we found out on Thursday that we wouldn’t be playing. Looking at this week, we have come back to work and we had some really good practices to start the week.”
Tonight’s highly-anticipated contest will mark just the third state semifinal game in program history for Holston and the first one to be played in Damascus.
Holston won an outright Hogoheegee District boys basketball title for the first time since 1984 in the winter with Brooks as the point guard. The Cavaliers won their first Hogoheegee District gridiron title since 1984 and first regional football championship since 2009 with Brooks directing the offense.
Tonight, Q-Ball will try to continue rolling.
“My blood is already pumping,” Brooks said on Wednesday night. “I don’t know to explain it – it’s been heck of a ride to get to the state semifinals – and this has been the best year of my life.”
