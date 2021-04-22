PREP FOOTBALL: The Q effect; Galax searching for answers to contain Holston’s Brooks

“Q has had a great season,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “Some of the plays that he makes has nothing to do with coaching. That’s just him out there competing and having fun. What is even better about him is that with the great season he has had, he is doing a great job of taking coaching and having a desire to improve.”

The term calm, cool and collected fits Brooks, who has poise in abundance. He showed that in a 30-27 win over Rural Retreat on March 26 in which the Cavaliers erased a 21-8 second-quarter deficit and clinched the victory when Brooks delivered a 5-yard scoring strike to Logan Walden with 23 seconds remaining.

“That’s always something I’ve been good at – staying calm,” Brooks said. “I’ve been blessed with that ability to just stay chilled and relaxed when stuff gets hard.”

Brooks has a lot of fun when he’s taking snaps and has been known to share some good-natured and creative smack talk with opponents.

“Every day Q is just always making people laugh – people at school, players, coaches – pretty much everyone,” Blevins said. “He is probably one of the funniest and most fun teammates I’ve ever had. Q is just someone you want to be around. He makes everyone better; he has so much talent and skill and he proves that every practice and every game.”