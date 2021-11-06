PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High's season ends with first-round playoff loss at Knox Central

“ They are hard-working kids and they did a good job, but fortunately we were able to get the stops we needed to and move the ball offensively and make some big plays to put a bunch on the scoreboard.”

The Vikings finally scored in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run by Josh Green, but Adams and the Bobcats were relentless all night in putting pressure on Johnson, who was on the run most of the game.

“ Knox Central is a good football team, we knew that coming in,” Johnson said. “I had to run a little bit. They have got a good defensive line, it happens. I love my linemen, these guys leave it out here on the field every single game. Me and my linemen, a quarterback has got to love his linemen.”

Tennessee High was able to force a couple of turnovers, an interception by Grant Ferrell and fumble recovery by Jashun Hernton.

Chandler knows the 2021 season will be remembered for the deaths of junior Micah Montgomery and assistant coach Trae Leonard in a six-day span in September, but was certainly proud of how it ended.