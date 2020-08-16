PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High's Jaden Keller is a bundle of talent

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Jaden Keller is a wanted man. That is a good thing.
“It has been a great experience,” he said. “I am just taking it all in.”
While the Tennessee High senior standout is preparing for the upcoming season, he is also busy going through a slew of recruiting letters and offers, trying to decide which college is for him.
“I am going to have to start,” said Keller, a receiver, defensive back and running back for the Vikings. “Me and my mom and my family are going to start narrowing it down because I am a senior now.
“That is hard to believe,” he added, with a smile. “I remember when I was a freshman.”
So does Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays, who recalls Keller being 6-0 and 160 pounds at the time. He is now to 6-5, 215, with plenty of attention coming his way.
“Jaden is a kid who is just a worker. He is going to do what it takes to be successful and we are going to use him in a number of different ways,” Mays said. “He is just a guy who can make plays for you so as many times we can get the ball in his hands the better we are going to be….
“He has worked his butt off. He just lives in the weight room and loves to lift weights. He has been down to Texas a few times training so he just wants to be the best he can be.”
Normal recruiting involves visits to college campuses, but those have largely been stopped due to the coronarvirus. He has found other ways to be in contact with recruiters, having not been on a college campus since a visit to Eastern Kentucky several months ago.
“I did virtual tours and zoom calls and stuff, but I haven’t been to a campus in a while,” he said. “The [campuses] I have been to are Virginia Tech, South Carolina and UT [Tennessee], they have great campuses and great facilities. I am looking forward to going out and looking at more so I can narrow my decisions and meet the coaching staffs and see how their coaching is.”
There will be other factors in his decision as well, one of which will surely bring a smile from his mother.
“Besides that, I guess it just depends on like culture, are the fans going to be there and the campus and the education.” he said. “My mom always talks about education.”
Mays isn’t sure where Keller will wind up, but is just glad to have him for one more season.
“He doesn’t talk much about it. He is one of those kids who just wants to play football,” Mays said. “He is excited. I asked him if they are still calling and he is still getting calls. I have no clue where he wants to go, but that is none of my business. I just want him to be the best football player he can be. It is exciting though to have that kind of kid on your team.”
Another bonus that brings a smile to Keller is the fact that with all the attention he is getting, his teammates could get the same.
“We have got some other players that are going to get some looks because of him.,” Mays said. “He is just one of those kids, - 6-5, 210 – that doesn’t come along very often and that can run like him. He is going to get a lot of attention. With guys being at games, that is going to help because we have got some other kids that are pretty good too.”
***
Keller proved to be must-see football player from the start last season. He doubled his touchdown total from his sophomore season in the opening game, doing it in electrifying fashion by scoring on passes of 84 and 76 yards.
That was the start of a terrific season for Keller, who scored twice in each of the first three games, and added three touchdowns, one on a pick-6, against Cocke County. He also returned a kick 97 yards to set up a touchdown against Daniel Boone and dashed 72 yards for a score against Virginia High, highlighted by a trio of stiff arms to get into the end zone.
It might be difficult for Keller to improve on his overall numbers with just eight regular season games, but he is certainly going to try. He is more than just a football player, having captured the Arby’s Classic Slam Dunk contest last December, and was going to participate in track until spring sports were canceled.
“I don’t really have any specific numbers. I am just trying to have a season or even better than I had last year,” he said. “I am definitely going to try to improve on those numbers this year.”
More importantly to Keller is more team success. Last year’s squad finished 9-2, winning the Mountain Lakes Conference title before dropping a playoff opener to Knox Gibbs. He wants to add another title to the championship board adjacent to the Stone Castle field.
“Our plan is definitely to go further than last year,” Keller said. “Winning conference, we are definitely going for that again because we want to be on that board over there again.”
***
Keller didn’t get lazy over the summer when so many activities were limited due to the coronavirus.
He traveled with Tennessee High quarterback Steven Johnson for a pair of two-week stints to a Texas football camp run by former NFL signal-caller Jeff Blake. He also was part of team gatherings when he was in town, doing what they could without contact.
“I have been training on my own. I recently went to Texas with my quarterback to do some training down there,” he said. “Besides that, we have been getting in groups together and going on the field, doing some routes, making sure we are still in shape.”
Mays helped with that, providing the Vikings a stringent offseason regimen to prepare for them for a season that will include no preseason scrimmages before the season starts for real on Friday against Dobyns-Bennett at the Stone Castle.
“Since we have had minimum time Coach Mays increased the workouts way more than last year,” he said. “When we were doing summer workouts, those were killing us. We had to come in here at like 8 in the morning, but we are getting more used to it now.”
While there is little doubt Keller will provide production on the field, he will also assume the role of leader from the slew of seniors that were loss to graduation.
“I kind of like it. We had a lot of good leaders, and they have always mentored me, but I am trying to be a leader to these sophomores and juniors,” Keller said. “I am always trying to be upbeat and try to keep them going and energetic all the time…
“All those seniors really taught me a whole bunch. We are going to try to do better than we did last year. I want to get by the first round and keep going and see how far we can get.”
For those who might be underestimating the Vikings after last season, Keller just smiles.
“People are definitely not ready, they are not expecting it because we have got a couple of new players,” said Keller, which includes, among others, Mykal Jones and Gregory Harris. “Skill-wise we are probably a lot faster. We are definitely a lot faster on the line. We lost a couple of linemen, but we have some new upcoming linemen and they have impressed me with what they can do so far. I am excited to see what they can do in a game.”
***
That opportunity will come soon. The Vikings won’t, however, get to play Virginia High for the first time since 1943 after the Virginia High School League postponed fall sports to the spring. He certainly feels for the Bearcats, but is glad it didn’t happen to the Vikings.
“It is kind of disappointing because Virginia High is our rival,” said Keller, who goes to church with many of the Bearcats who lost their fall season. “They are probably missing it, but they are still playing later on. They don’t seem that down…
“I would not like that all. I am so glad we are playing.”

