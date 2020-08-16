PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High's Jaden Keller is a bundle of talent

Mays helped with that, providing the Vikings a stringent offseason regimen to prepare for them for a season that will include no preseason scrimmages before the season starts for real on Friday against Dobyns-Bennett at the Stone Castle.

“Since we have had minimum time Coach Mays increased the workouts way more than last year,” he said. “When we were doing summer workouts, those were killing us. We had to come in here at like 8 in the morning, but we are getting more used to it now.”

While there is little doubt Keller will provide production on the field, he will also assume the role of leader from the slew of seniors that were loss to graduation.

“I kind of like it. We had a lot of good leaders, and they have always mentored me, but I am trying to be a leader to these sophomores and juniors,” Keller said. “I am always trying to be upbeat and try to keep them going and energetic all the time…

“All those seniors really taught me a whole bunch. We are going to try to do better than we did last year. I want to get by the first round and keep going and see how far we can get.”

For those who might be underestimating the Vikings after last season, Keller just smiles.