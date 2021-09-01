PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High vs. Pulaski County canceled, Hurley at Thomas Walker ppd. due to floods

Friday night’s football game between the Tennessee High Vikings and Pulaski County Cougars at the Stone Castle in Bristol will not be played due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Hurley’s game at Thomas Walker scheduled for Friday was postponed after flooding devastated the Hurley community in Buchanan County. No make-up date has been announced as of yet.

Those schedule changes occurred one day after the Union Bears and Richlands Blue Tornado postponed their game to Oct. 22 because of COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Grundy is in a holding pattern as far as its season goes.

The Golden Wave’s season-opener last week with Patrick Henry was postponed due to COVID-19 issues, River View (West Virginia) backed out of Friday’s scheduled contest and Sept. 10 is the Wave’s original open date.

Head coach Craig Plymal said the team was looking into possibly finding a replacement game on Sept. 10, but nothing was confirmed as of Tuesday.