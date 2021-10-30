PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High tops Cherokee, clinches TSSAA playoff berth

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Levon Montgomery figures he had a little help from above on Friday night.
The Tennessee High senior ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns in an emotional 30-10 Mountain Lakes Conference senior night victory over Cherokee in the rain at the Stone Castle.
Montgomery’s brother, Micah, a junior football player for the Vikings, drowned on Sept. 12. He wasn’t far from Levon’s thoughts throughout the game.
“Senior night, my motivation was really my brother,” Montgomery said. “I went in [the locker room], saw pictures of him and I asked him before the game to just play with me.”
Tennessee High (3-6, 2-2) earned a Class 5A first round playoff game next week at Knox Central, a goal set before a season that has also included the death of assistant coach Trae Leonard just six days after Micah died.
“I am so proud of them,” Tennessee High interim head coach Matt Chandler said. “We keep talking about it, the year these guys have had and I am so, so happy they are getting to have fun tonight on their senior night and the whole team. They needed something fun and tonight was fun.”
It started bad and only got worse for Cherokee, which not only had to deal with driving rain from start to finish, but also had its equipment truck delayed due to an accident on the interstate. Then, on the first play from scrimmage, Logan Johnson’s pass was picked off by Ashton Johnson at the Chiefs’ 29-yard line.
“That interception, he was wide open and that was something we were wanting to exploit the middle of the field right there,” Cherokee head coach Josh Hensley said. “He just led him a little bit too much, it got tipped up and they made a play. I am certainly praying for him and that injury that he had.”
Leonard was carted off the field, continuing with the injuries that have hampered the Vikings all season.
“That was so great and Ashton Leonard made that,” Chandler said. “Ashton is one great young man. We are going to need to be praying for Ashton because this team, we love him. He picked it.”
Montgomery took over from there, following his blockers for runs of 11 and 18 yards for a touchdown. That was just the beginning for him, running up 149 yards in the first half alone. He lost a couple of fumbles on the wet surface, but more than made up for it.
“Golly,” he said. “The ball kept slipping from the rain and it is cold so I was getting hit, but I am good.”
“My man, it was just so great that he got to have that night,” added Chandler. “I am so happy for him.”
He added a pair of 7-yard scoring runs in the second and third quarters for the Vikings, who led 30-0 with 4:37 left in the third period.
“Coming out here, not everybody is going to be dedicated to football. We are doing what we can, the seniors, we don’t want to stop playing, I don’t want to stop playing.” Montgomery said. “A great win.
“I am proud of our players for everything they have been through, everything I have been through. We are working pretty hard. Some of us don’t want to play, but we are still doing it anyway.”
Steven Johnson added a 5-yard scoring run to put the Vikings up 13-0 in the first quarter. Montgomery’s second touchdown was followed by a 36-yard field goal by Matheus Cardosa for the 23-0 lead at the break.
Cherokee (2-7, 0-3) scored twice in the final quarter on a safety when a punt snap sailed out of the end zone for Tennessee High, and a 2-yard run by Kalija Sexton. Another scoring opportunity was snuffed out on an interception in the end zone by Davis Campbell. The Chiefs had just 49 yards at halftime.
“I feel like tonight was two programs that have faced a lot of adversity this year,” Hensley said. “I have certainly been praying for Tennessee High and the families over here and Coach Trae Leonard, I coached for him for years. I hated to hear the news about him, and the individual that passed away.
“Good luck to Tennessee High next week as they go and represent this region in the playoffs.”
Tennessee High, which snapped a three-game losing skid, will be the third seed from Region 1-5A, and will play Knox Central (6-3). The Bobcats have a 4-3 series lead against the Vikings.
“Let’s go,” Chandler said. “They are obviously going to be a great football team, but I am just so excited we are getting this chance and let’s just go do our very best and see what we can do. It is so fun to hear them in there happy.”
Especially for Montgomery, who wants to keep playing football as long as he can.
“Going to the playoffs, baby,” Montgomery said. “We definitely need to go to the playoffs. It is not good having a record like 3-6. We are better than that, way better than that. Next week we need to come out and practice and be serious, not get too excited about this win and lock in and win.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Cherokee 0 0 0 10 - 10
Tennessee High 13 10 7 0 - 30
Scoring summary
THS-Johnson 5 run (kick failed)
THS-Montgomery 7 run (Cardosa kick)
THS-Cardosa 36 field goal
THS-Montgomery 7 run (Cardosa kick)
C-Safety, punt snapped out of end zone
C-Sexton 2 run (Sexton run)