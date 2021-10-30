PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High tops Cherokee, clinches TSSAA playoff berth

“That interception, he was wide open and that was something we were wanting to exploit the middle of the field right there,” Cherokee head coach Josh Hensley said. “He just led him a little bit too much, it got tipped up and they made a play. I am certainly praying for him and that injury that he had.”

Leonard was carted off the field, continuing with the injuries that have hampered the Vikings all season.

“That was so great and Ashton Leonard made that,” Chandler said. “Ashton is one great young man. We are going to need to be praying for Ashton because this team, we love him. He picked it.”

Montgomery took over from there, following his blockers for runs of 11 and 18 yards for a touchdown. That was just the beginning for him, running up 149 yards in the first half alone. He lost a couple of fumbles on the wet surface, but more than made up for it.

“Golly,” he said. “The ball kept slipping from the rain and it is cold so I was getting hit, but I am good.”

“My man, it was just so great that he got to have that night,” added Chandler. “I am so happy for him.”

He added a pair of 7-yard scoring runs in the second and third quarters for the Vikings, who led 30-0 with 4:37 left in the third period.