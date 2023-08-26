BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - Ground-and-pound took down the Air Raid.

Sullivan East quarterback Drake Fisher threw for 533 yards, but Tennessee High responded with an unrelenting ground game, rolling up 348 yards and five rushing touchdowns to defeat the Patriots 48-25 in front of an estimated 5,000 people on a muggy Friday night on the Patriots' turf field.

It was the first meeting between the clubs since 2010, with the Vikings winning all 43 games since 1969. Tennessee High did forfeit a win over the Patriots in 1998 due to the use of an ineligible player.

"Little brother, that is all I have got to say," Tennessee High senior linebacker Carter Keesee said. "The streak continues and that is my legacy."

While Josh Bell ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on just five carries and Josh Green added 106 yards on 11 carries and another score, it was Keesee who made the game-changing play early in the second quarter, picking off a pass following a muffed field goal attempt and ran 96 yards in stifling heat to put the Vikings up 20-7.

"That ball was just thrown up in the air. I saw it come in and I caught it and I was like 'oh my gosh, I have the ball'," Keesee said. "I took off and all my boys were blocking in the back. I scored and all I could think about was 'this sucks, I am tired.' I didn't even celebrate, I was gassed.

"That is a game-changer, whenever you have something like that. It turns the tide of the whole game, gets everybody hyped."

While Sullivan East narrowed the margin to 20-13 at the break, the Vikings scored three plays into the third quarter and were never threatened again, outscoring the Patriots 28-12 in the second half.

"We came out swinging, took the lead and we had it pretty much the whole game,"Keesee said. "It was being comfortable with what we do and just executing the simple stuff and we were running it down their throats."

Fisher attempted 60 passes, completing 40 of them, for 533 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyler Cross (11 catches, 206 yards, 1 TD), Corbin Laisure (11-101, 1 TD) and Will Alley (5-126, 2 TD) had the chunk of that receiving yardage for the Patriots, who turned the ball over five times, three on interceptions and two lost fumbles.

"That is a very good football team and they are very comfortable doing what they do," Tennessee High head coach Josh Holt said. "We knew that coming in that 16 [Fisher] could sling it. They have got some guys that can really run and catch it and they made plays. I told our guys coming in, they are going to make some plays on us, but we have just got to make sure we get to the next play."

They did. Sullivan East answered a 20-yard scoring run by Josh Green on the game's first possession with a 12-yard scoring pass from Fisher to the 6-foot-5 Laisure in the back of the end zone. Matt Geisinger's conversion kick put the Patriots up 7-6. Yet, the Vikings continued to pound the football, with Josh Bell scoring from 21 yards and Thatcher Hutton's kick making it 13-7.

That was only the beginning of a big night for Micah Norton, Dorian Suggs and the rest of the Tennessee High offensive line.

"With that system where they all have one assignment and if they do it right and the backs take care of what little is left then we let those guys hit it hard," Holt said. "Coach [Dustin] Pannell does a great job with them. We are so fortunate to have the coaches that we have here. They coach them hard, the kids respond.

"It is amazing that bunch up front for us, they are big kids and they like the physicality."

Keesee followed with his interception to prevent the Patriots from ever getting back in the lead.

"Carter is another leader we have got. He is always on the field, he plays hard all the time,' Holt said. "At one point I don't think he knew what to do with the ball when he got it in his hands. He figured it out pretty quick and he went that way with it, which was awesome. It was great to see."

Sullivan East pulled within 20-13 at halftime on a bubble screen from Fisher to Cross that turned into a 40-yard touchdown. That duo, plus Laisure, give the Patriots a chance to make big plays.

"If they keep making plays we are going to keep throwing it to them. I felt like those three guys, and a lot of those guys, their leadership this week was up here," Sullivan East head coach JC Simmons said. "They were locked in, they were focused, but when it comes down to it we didn't make some plays when they were there.

"At the end of the day we played our absolute guts out. We didn't come out with a win, but if that doesn't show you we can play with just about anybody when we are locked in and focused, then I don't know what you were watching."

Tennessee High, which averaged 10.9 yards per carry, also scored on runs of 25 and eight yards by Turner Elliott and a 12-yard scamper by Trent Dowdell, in addition to a short pass from Jimmy Phipps that Donnie Thomas turned into a 42-yard score.

"First and foremost, Tennessee High had the game plan. We didn't execute the whole time and we knew we have to play a daggone close to perfect game," said Simmons, whose Patriots (1-1) visit Volunteer next Friday. "We shot ourselves in the foot with some things, didn't execute. I am not sure if we ran the right stuff half the time on offense. We weren't getting calls in, we were tired, we were dragging, but so were they.

"As it comes down it, there is nothing I can say, but how proud I am of these boys. I know we all wanted it, but we have got to come back to work on Monday and get ready. "

Sullivan East's final two touchdowns were scoring passes of 33 and 54 yards from Fisher to Alley, but it was far too little for the Patriots, who couldn't slow down the Tennessee High running game.

"They wore us down," Simmons said. "They have big guys up front and they were just pounding away and eating the clock and just kept the ball out of our hands. If I was them I would have done the same thing."

Meanwhile, the Tennessee High defense surrendered lots of passing yards, but only a few were for big yardage.

"We are so lucky to have the kids that we have and the coaching staff that we have," said Holt, whose Vikings (1-1) will host Morristown West next Friday. "That defensive coaching staff has worked so hard together for so long. They make a plan, they stick with it. We have to make adjustments at halftime, we do it. We are so blessed to have those guys."

Keesee certainly enjoyed the first meeting between the Vikings and Patriots in 13 years.

"It feels so good, it is indescribable, especially against Sullivan East at their field on their turf," he said. "It feels great."

*

Tennessee High 13 7 14 14 - 48

Sullivan East 7 6 6 6 - 25

Scoring

TH-Green 20 run (kick failed)

SE-Laisure 6 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

TH-Bell 21 run (Hutton kick)

TH-Keesee 96 interception return (Hutton kick)

SE-Cross 40 pass from Fisher (kick failed)

TH-Elliott 25 run (Hutton kick)

SE-Alley 33 pass from Fisher (kick failed)

TH-Thomas 42 pass from Phipps (Hutton kick)

TH-Dowdell 12 run (Hutton kick)

TH-Elliott 8 run (Hutton kick)

SE-Alley 54 pass from Fisher (kick failed)