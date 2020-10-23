PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High game at Cherokee canceled after positive COVID-19 test within Vikings' program

Tennessee High's football game tonight at Cherokee has been canceled due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test within the Vikings' program.

Here is the press release issued by THS athletic director Barry Wade:

The Tennessee High School vs. Cherokee football game scheduled for tonight has been cancelled due to a positive case of COVID-19 associated with the Tennessee High football team. We have a COVID-19 Dashboard on our website at www.btcs.org/covid19dashboard with a reporting tool that is updated daily (Monday-Friday). It lists the number of active cases in our schools and other district locations as confirmed by the Sullivan County Health Department.

I cannot comment on anything more specific related to cases. We take our responsibility to maintain the confidentiality of personally identifiable information very seriously when dealing with student and staff privacy. Therefore, to maintain compliance with HIPAA, FERPA, and ADA regulations, we will not release more specific information regarding active cases in our school district beyond what you see on the dashboard.

We worked closely with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department in developing our protocol for responding to positive cases. Specific parents and staff members are notified individually about possible exposures. Therefore, we always want to assure parents and staff if they are not contacted by either the school system or the health department, then we are currently unaware of any possible exposure.