PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High faces stiff challenge with tradition-rich Bobcats

Levon Montgomery honored his brother, Micah, in that one, rushing for 202 yards and three touchdowns to help the Vikings extend their season for at least one more game.

“We are very excited to still be playing,” Chandler said. “That was a goal at the beginning of the season to be able to get there. That win last Friday night was a lot of fun, a win this team really needed. They needed a fun night and I was so glad they got to have it.”

These squads have met seven times in the past, with the Bobcats holding a 4-3 advantage, but only two of those meetings came since 1972. Chandler, who is in his 21st season with the Tennessee High football program, knows the challenges Knox Central will pose.

“They do have skill all around. They are diverse in the backfield and receivers, they run a lot of RPO [run-pass option] and do it really well,” he said. “They try to make you be wrong on defense. They are stout up front, defensive line, linebackers that fly around, athletic secondary. They are a quality program.”

Chandler figures the Nick Craney-coached Bobcats will be focused on slowing down Montgomery, which could open up opportunities for senior quarterback Steven Johnson to make plays with his arm. Montgomery also had 245 yards in win this season against Morristown West.