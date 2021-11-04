PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High faces stiff challenge with tradition-rich Bobcats

The last time Tennessee High played Knox Central, the Vikings won 19-16 in what was the season opener for both teams.
All the Bobcats did was win their final 13 games of 2018 to win the first of two straight 5A state championships. That followed a pair of seasons where they lost in the state semifinals and finals, finishing with a combined 46 wins over those four years.
“They are a very good team. In that league down there you finish second only to Knox West, that is saying something,” Tennessee High interim head coach Matt Chandler said. “This is a high quality program, a lot of good athletes, good size, well-coached. It will definitely be a big challenge for us.”
That tradition awaits the Vikings tonight when Tennessee High (3-6) opens 5A playoff action at Knox Central (6-4), which has lost a trio of games to opponents with a combined mark of 25-5. Kickoff at Alumni Field in Knoxville is slated for 7 p.m.
“I love playoff football and that is what I kept telling these guys,” Chandler said. “I just so much want you to experience playoff football. I have been in this business a long time and I have got to do it many times. They only get so many chances and I want them to get to do that. It is exciting, it really is.”
Tennessee High has had a well-documented, tragedy-filled season, with junior Micah Montgomery and assistant coach Trae Leonard each passing away within six days of each other. They have continued to also be hampered by injuries, losing both of their outside linebackers - Ashton Leonard and Jackson Elliott – for the season in last week’s 30-10 playoff clinching win over Cherokee.
Levon Montgomery honored his brother, Micah, in that one, rushing for 202 yards and three touchdowns to help the Vikings extend their season for at least one more game.
“We are very excited to still be playing,” Chandler said. “That was a goal at the beginning of the season to be able to get there. That win last Friday night was a lot of fun, a win this team really needed. They needed a fun night and I was so glad they got to have it.”
These squads have met seven times in the past, with the Bobcats holding a 4-3 advantage, but only two of those meetings came since 1972. Chandler, who is in his 21st season with the Tennessee High football program, knows the challenges Knox Central will pose.
“They do have skill all around. They are diverse in the backfield and receivers, they run a lot of RPO [run-pass option] and do it really well,” he said. “They try to make you be wrong on defense. They are stout up front, defensive line, linebackers that fly around, athletic secondary. They are a quality program.”
Chandler figures the Nick Craney-coached Bobcats will be focused on slowing down Montgomery, which could open up opportunities for senior quarterback Steven Johnson to make plays with his arm. Montgomery also had 245 yards in win this season against Morristown West.
“Obviously we are going to try to keep the ball as much as we can, that is definitely something we need to try to do,” he said. “I have all the confidence and faith in Steven that if they want to load the box to try to take away our running game that Steven can make them pay for that.”
No matter what happens, Chandler said the Vikings must be as close to perfect as possible to advance to face either Knox Halls or Daniel Boone next week.
“Definitely, without a doubt, we have to play as close to mistake- free football as we can play. We have got to take care of the football, cannot have turnovers against this bunch,” he said. “We have to try our best to sustain drives, keep that explosive offense off the field as much we can. We have got to fly around on defense and adjust to the speed of their kids.
“I feel like our offensive and defensive staffs have done a good job putting the plan together. Now we just have to go out there and execute it and really not get in our own way at all because we are dealing with a high-quality opponent.”
Tennessee High advanced with last week’s win over Cherokee played with rain falling from start to finish. It is expected to be dry tonight, but temperatures are expected to plummet to the freezing mark.
“It will be really cold,” he said, “but I will take a cold playoff game any night, that is the way it is supposed to be. I hate when that rain mixes in with it.”
Knox Central also has an avid fan base, fitting for a program that has had so much success. Chandler wants his kids focused on the field, and not in the bleachers.
“They have their bleachers only on one side and they put the visitors on that sideline,” Chandler said. “I remember very well their student body can get on you pretty good so you have got to keep your head. That is something we are going to be talking about is staying in our game and not with what is going on behind us. You are dealing with a program that recently won state titles. Everything is top notch, the program is, the facilities are…
“I am anxious to go down there and get after it and see what can happen.”
