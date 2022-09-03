Prep Football: Tennessee High downs Pulaski County, 35-28, gives Josh Holt his first head-coaching win

And after missing Viking head coach Josh Holt on two water bath attempts, Viking defensive end Marquis Phelps was quite impressed with the skipper’s fancy footwork.

“I’ve never seen him run that fast before,” said Phelps, who eventually got the first-year coach on the third try following a solid 35-28 decision over Pulaski County. “He tried to juke me out.”

In a game that witnessed a 200-yard, first-half foray from a Cougar squad running a well-oiled flexbone/veer look, the Vikings controlled the line of scrimmage over the final 24 minutes – allowing just two first downs and 79 total yards.

“Coach [Matt] Chandler and that whole defensive staff does a wonderful job of making adjustments,” said Holt, who also forced four second-half Cougar punts. “They gave us an unbalanced look that we didn’t see on film early, and they hit us really good on the first play of the game. But then, we fixed it.”

Perhaps the game’s most pivotal play was one in which the THS defense issued quite the calling card. With the game knotted at 14-all, Pulaski County faced a 4th-and-2 at its own 48-yard line – just one play removed following a zero gain behind Christopher Gallimore’s quarterback sneak try.

But instead of punting, Pulaski County (1-1) went for a second sneak – and the result was exactly the same.

“We worked on defending that quarterback sneak all week, and we knew we were going to see that when things got tough,” Holt said.

THS (1-1) then struck on its first subsequent play from scrimmage, as quarterback Jimmy Phipps – who scored twice from two yards out during first-half play – found a streaking Logan Tudor on a 48-yard post pattern to put the visitors ahead for good at 21-14 with 6:57 left during third-quarter action.

“Our defense fought like I’ve never seen them fight before,” said Viking wideout Maddox Fritts, who led all receivers with 88 yards on three receptions. “We played with so much heart, and I can’t say enough about how good those guys played.”

After pitching two more subsequent three-and-outs, the Vikings went 63 yards on 10 plays to go up 28-14 behind Owen Brown’s 3-yard TD plunge with 7:47 remaining.

“At halftime, we talked about setting the tempo,” said Phelps. “We had to get really physical out there.”

The Cougars made a surge late, partially blocking a THS punt to set up Trevor Burton’s 17-yard TD run that cut the lead down to 28-21. And after a 57-yard scoring scamper moments later from Viking back Josh Green, a 92-yard kickoff return from Pulaski County’s Zach Parker again brought the Cougars within one score.

“Our kids battled tonight,” said Pulaski County coach Cam Akers, who is also in his first year. “But give credit to Tennessee High – that’s a well-coached team.”

Burton finished the night with a game-high 195 yards and three scores on just 14 carries, including an 80-yard burst to start the scoring on the game’s very first play. But the Vikings didn’t get flustered.

“We’re not going to panic,” said Holt, who got 94 rushing yards from Josh Bell. “We worked too hard all summer to panic over anything. We knew we could adjust and get right back in the football game.”

One thing Holt might adjust is how much water might be present on the sideline for next week’s game against Karns.

“I didn’t know they had that many coolers over there,” Holt said. “I’ll fix that next time.”

Tennessee High 0 14 7 14 – 35

Pulaski County 7 7 0 14 – 28

Scoring Summary

PC – Burton 80 run (Pratt kick)

THS – Phipps 2 run (Hutton kick)

PC – Burton 64 run (Pratt kick)

THS – Phipps 2 run (Hutton kick)

THS – 48 pass from Phipps (Hutton kick)

THS – Brown 3 run (Hutton kick)

PC – Burton 17 run (Pratt kick)

THS – Green 51 run (Hutton kick)

PC – Parker 92 kickoff return (Pratt kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: THS 15, PC 9; Rushes-Yards: THS 48-207, PC 33-261; Passing Yards: THS 152, PC 47; Comp-Att-Int: THS 5-9-0, PC 2-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: THS 0-0, PC 3-1; Penalties-Yards: THS 4-30, PC 10-81; Punts-Avg.: THS 4-27.8, PC 4-29.5.