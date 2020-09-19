PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee High cruises past Morristown East, 45-20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. – Tennessee High’s special teams helped make quick work of Morristown East in a Region victory Friday at Burke-Toney Stadium.

The Vikings blocked the Hurricanes’ punt after a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, took over at the East 14-yard line and Isaiah Smith scored from seven yards out three plays later. The rout was on.

Tennessee High cruised to a 45-20 victory that didn’t seem nearly that close.

Shanks, blocks and deflections led to East (1-2, 1-1) averaging less than 14 yards on six punts.

“We didn’t have any return on [the first punt],” Tennessee High coach Mike Mays said. “We were going after it. They’re spread out and we just felt like we could get more numbers than they had. And it worked out.”

Bryce Snyder recovered an East fumble on the Hurricanes’ second possession and the Vikings took over at the East 28. Smith capped that scoring drive with a 10-yard TD reception from Steven Johnson, and Jacob Craft’s PAT kick gave the Vikings (3-1, 2-0)a 14-0 lead with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

The athletic Smith made a crowd-pleasing hesitation move on the scoring run around left end and made separation look easy before receiving the scoring strike.