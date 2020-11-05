PREP FOOTBALL Tennessee High back from hiatus, returns for playoff opener with Halls

One of Tennessee High’s five wins on the season came against Knox Halls, but they never actually played a game. Instead, the Vikings were awarded a COVID win since it was the Red Devils who had to cancel on Sept. 11.
The opportunity to win on the field comes tonight when the Vikings (5-3) host the Red Devils (6-1) in the opening round of the TSSAA 5A state playoffs. Kickoff at the Stone Castle is slated for 7 p.m.
“I like playing at home…,” said Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays, whose Vikings have only played two road games this season. “I think the weather is going to be 70 degrees on Friday. I think we will have a good crowd, we are excited.”
Tennessee High enters having not played for 21 days, canceling games at Cherokee and Sullivan South in the last two weeks due to their own COVID issues. The Vikings didn’t return to the practice field until Wednesday and Thursday of this week for two hours apiece.
“It is just going to take repetition. We are going to spend two hours [Wednesday] and two hours [Thursday], just repetition, repetition, repetition,” Mays said. “The bad thing is we have got kids that play on both sides of the football so they are going to have learn both sides of the football in two hours today and two hours tomorrow.”
Mays did say the Vikings pretty much knew they would be playing the Red Devils so they were able to prepare through zoom meetings and watching film. A special emphasis has been placed on not allowing Halls to start fast.
“We can’t bang a lot now because I don’t want to get sore on Friday, but we still have got to follow some protocol on our own and try to keep as distanced as we can,” Mays said. “We don’t run any live teams or anything, it will be a lot of teaching. We have watched a lot of film so just trying to get those guys to understand on the field what they are understanding on the video…
“We can’t start slow, that is just human nature that we are not going to be in the kind of shape we want to be in so we have got to play good early.”
Knox Halls has had its own COVID issues, going 34 days without a game in September and into last month, returning to their lone on-field loss of the season on Oct. 9 against South Doyle. The Red Devils enter the playoffs having won three in a row.
“Wasn’t sure we’d make it this far into season so it feels like we’ve accomplished something,” said Halls head coach Scott Cummings, a former assistant at Tennessee High, who led Knox West to a 5A state crown in 2014. “We missed 2.5 weeks of practice and actually played well against a good South Doyle team losing by 7.”
Mays did point out that Tennessee High, which hasn’t played since a 24-22 loss to David Crockett on Oct. 16, don’t skew much from its scheme on both sides of the ball.
“We are pretty consistent on offense and defense so the scheme won’t change,” Mays said. “Some of the ways we run the plays may be a little different, but overall that shouldn’t be that big of a change. Timing and things like that are going to play a big factor in how good we can get and how fast we can get it.”
Knox Halls will be led by quarterback Ty Humphrey, who can both run and throw the football, with Tae Rucker and Nolan Faust as his primary targets. Connor Proffitt and DJ Hunt will run the ball, while the defense is anchored by linebacker Hayden Woods and interior linemen Trevor Linderman and Xander Allen.
Cummings just hopes all are healthy, which shouldn’t be as big an issue for the Vikings, with Bryce Snyder and Dawson Snapp having been able to rest gimpy ankles.
“The underlying benefit of not playing is Tennessee High will be healthier than we are. We are like a mash unit with injuries and several kids sick. So will be interesting for sure,” Cummings said. “Key to our victory is all about us.
“Who will we have lining up for us. Many gametime decisions. If we don’t get a couple of kids back it will be a struggle against a good Tennessee High team. If we get them back by gametime we have a chance. We just don’t have the depth to make up for their absence.”
Tennessee High, which is 2-3 in home games this season against a testy schedule, will try to regain the momentum Mays felt like they had picked up in the second half of their last second loss to David Crockett.
That includes getting the ball to Jaden Keller, who announced last week he would play his college ball at Virginia Tech. Defensively, Mays said the secondary will be challenged by the Red Devils, who like to go over the top.
“Hopefully we won’t drop off much. We have still got to be able to run the football in the playoffs and try to get our athletes the ball and try to make some plays on them,” Mays said. “They have got a pretty decent scheme on defense where they are going to pressure you and they have got some good skill guys that run around so it is a good matchup for both teams.
“I think it is just going to come down to who wants to keep playing football.”
The winner will meet Knox Central or Morristown East next week.
“I think our kids are up for it, we have had some good meetings with them,” Mays said. “They are excited to play, who knew two weeks ago we were going to be able to play. You have got to be excited about being able to play another game.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!