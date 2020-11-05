PREP FOOTBALL Tennessee High back from hiatus, returns for playoff opener with Halls

“We can’t bang a lot now because I don’t want to get sore on Friday, but we still have got to follow some protocol on our own and try to keep as distanced as we can,” Mays said. “We don’t run any live teams or anything, it will be a lot of teaching. We have watched a lot of film so just trying to get those guys to understand on the field what they are understanding on the video…

“We can’t start slow, that is just human nature that we are not going to be in the kind of shape we want to be in so we have got to play good early.”

Knox Halls has had its own COVID issues, going 34 days without a game in September and into last month, returning to their lone on-field loss of the season on Oct. 9 against South Doyle. The Red Devils enter the playoffs having won three in a row.

“Wasn’t sure we’d make it this far into season so it feels like we’ve accomplished something,” said Halls head coach Scott Cummings, a former assistant at Tennessee High, who led Knox West to a 5A state crown in 2014. “We missed 2.5 weeks of practice and actually played well against a good South Doyle team losing by 7.”

Mays did point out that Tennessee High, which hasn’t played since a 24-22 loss to David Crockett on Oct. 16, don’t skew much from its scheme on both sides of the ball.