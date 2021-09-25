PREP FOOTBALL: Tazewell's Cassius Harris has 20 receptions, but Riverheads downs Bulldogs for 41st straight win

Harris’ final catch was a 3-yard touchdown strike with 39.7 seconds remaining and his longest reception went for 20 yards as Riverheads defenders kept Harris from any major gains

“Tazewell slings that thing all over the field,” said Riverheads coach Robert Casto. “Against a team like that, the big thing is not to give up a big play.”

Most of the big plays were reserved for Riverheads as they usually are.

The Gladiators (5-0) cracked the 50-point mark for the third time this season and did so with their usual formula for success: Dominating up front to clear holes for a rugged rushing attack that gained nearly 500 yards, delivering punishing hits on defense and capitalizing on the mistakes of their opponents.

Departing the Staunton area at 8 a.m. for the program’s deepest foray into far Southwest Virginia and with three starters out due to injury, Riverheads got off to a rough start and lost a fumble on its first play from scrimmage.

That would not be a sign of things to come as the Gladiators scored on their next six possessions to build a 42-0 halftime lead. The tone-setter was once again 6-foot-2, 182-pound sophomore stud Cayden Cook-Cash, who amassed 219 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns – all in the first half.