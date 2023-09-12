TAZEWELL, Va. – Tazewell High School’s defense stood strong and the offense rode the arm and legs of Carter Creasy to a 39-36 Southwest District football win over Richlands in the annual “Backyard Brawl” that began Friday and ended Monday.

Lightning halted the game at halftime with Richlands holding a 30-19 lead and combined with heavy rain forced the game to be stopped on Friday and resumed on Monday.

With free admission to the second half and a warm night, the restart drew a packed house and the big crowd saw a hard-hitting game.

Cole Vanover bolted 72 yards down the sidelines for a touchdown to put Richlands up 36-19 with 2:21 left in the third quarter, but that was the last Blue Tornado score of the game.

Cody Patterson made a sliding catch if a 40-yard pass from Creasy that set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Averee Zeigler with 29 seconds left in the third quarter to pull the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0) within 36-26 entering the game’s final 12 minutes.

Cody Patterson’s interception stopped a Richlands threat and gave Tazewell the ball at its own five-yard line. Aided by two penalties against Richlands the Bulldogs drove 95 yards on 13 plays, the final of which was a 2-yard TD run by Creasy to cut the margin to 36-33 with 5:33 showing on the clock.

After Tazewell recovered a fumble, Creasy and Patterson would connect for one more big play – a 19-yard scoring strike – to put Tazewell ahead to stay with 4:36 remaining.

The Blues (0-3, 0-1) got the ball back at their own 46 but could not move it into scoring position. Tazewell got the ball back and ran out the clock.

“We are accountable,” said Tazewell coach J’Me Harris. “We are going to build this program on accountability and we didn’t make any excuses for the way we played Friday night. We didn’t coach well, didn’t play well but we held ourselves to a higher standard and came in here ready to play tonight.”

Harris said Richlands came in with a good gameplan, but his team adjusted and played well on defense.

Blue Tornado boss Jeff Tarter said mistakes and turnovers turned the tide.

“I kept saying we have to be disciplined and make plays on defense and block on offense,” Tarter said.

He said four turnovers and two crucial penalties hurt the Richlands effort. Richlands’ defense played well in spurts, but also gave up big plays.

“Carter Creasy is hard to stop,” Tarter said. “Logan McDonald and Patterson and that whole crew are good athletes.”

The Blue Tornado had a strong first half and went home Friday night with an 11-point lead. Tazewell jumped in front on the first drive going 75 yards in 10 plays with Creasy hitting McDonald for the last 29. Richlands came right back driving to the Bulldog 18 before being stopped on fourth down.

Creasy went 20-of-32 for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the win, Zeigler rushed for 72 yards and two TDs and Brody Patterson finished with six catches for 118 yards.

Richlands received 143 passing yards from Andrew Boyd, while Vanover finished with four catches for 78 yards.

Tazewell travels to Fort Chiswell (2-0) on Friday, while Richlands hosts Abingdon (1-2) on Saturday night.

Richlands 6 24 6 0—36

Tazewell 7 12 7 13—39

Scoring Summary

T – McDonald 27 pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)

R – Boyd 7 run (run failed)

T – Zeigler 9 run (pass failed)

R – Adkins 1 run (Dupree run)

R – Perkins INT return (Vanover pass from Boyd)

R – Dupree 12 run (Adkins run)

T – W. Patterson 11 pass from Creasy (kick failed)

R – Vanover 72 run (run failed)

T – Zeigler 5 run (Dagout kick)

T – Creasy 2 run (Dagout kick)

T – B. Patterson 20 pass from Creasy (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 14, T 23; Rushes-Yards: R 38-170, T 32-87; Passing Yards: R 143, T 304; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 12-18-1, T 20-33-2; Fumbles-Lost: R 3-3, T 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 10-71, T 12-73; Punts-Average: R 1-34, T 2-19.