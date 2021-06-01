PREP FOOTBALL: Tarter changes mind on retirement, selected as head coach at Richlands

Jeff Tarter told all who would listen after Richlands’ 38-34 loss to Ridgeview in a VHSL Plus-One Game in April that it would be his final game after 28 years as an assistant – and one game as an interim head coach – for the Blue Tornado.
Those plans have changed.
“In the interview after Ridgeview I said I wanted to retire from football and do other things like go around watching my boys play football and baseball,” said Tarter, who will be introduced today as the new head football coach at Richlands. “As it worked out, it worked out. We are here, starting a new chapter.”
Tarter replaces Thad Wells, who resigned one day before that season finale at Ridgeview, his lone season with Richlands after following in the large footsteps of Greg Mance. The Blue Tornado finished 3-4, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2000.
“It was disappointing, but it is almost like you are starting with a clean slate,” said Tarter, who was associate head coach and special teams coordinator under Wells. “When Bear [Bryant] left [Alabama], how many years did it take before somebody like [Nick] Saban came along.
“It took a long time. Every time that somebody has gone to a program and had a lot of good things happen in that time period, it takes a little bit to transition. ‘Am I the right guy?’ Well, I don’t know and I won’t know until we get out there and stay playing and we find out.’”
Originally, Tarter had no plans to apply for the position, but was continually asked to do so. That push was likely heightened after the Blue Tornado rallied from a 31-7 third quarter deficit to nearly defeat the Wolfpack with Tarter serving as interim head coach.
There was also the element of time. Due to the 2020 fall season being pushed to the spring of 2021 because COVID-19, there is precious little time before another season begins. Richlands opens the 2021 fall campaign on Aug. 27 against Gate City.
“That is about the sum total of it was they wanted me to do it after the Ridgeview game and they stayed after me and they wanted a smoother turnover because of COVID,” said Tarter, a graduate of Tazewell High School and Bluefield State College. “I can blame all this on COVID because we have got a grand total of five weeks to really get ready and I am trying to retain all the staff that I had with me down at Ridgeview. I think we worked pretty good together.
“I jokingly said if you take part of Coach Mance and you take part of Coach Wells and you put them together, you have got a pretty good thing going. Hopefully we can do that because it will be a smoother transition for the kids. In all scenarios, regardless of whom the head coach was, we needed something that was going to stabilize our program and get us back on track rapidly because it is so late.”
The 61-year-old Tarter was equally encouraged by that second half comeback by the Blue Tornado against the Trenton Atkins-led Wolfpack.
“If they are going to play like that all year long, we are going to have a good season,” said Tarter, who was an assistant for 23 years under Mance, three for Bruce Evans and one apiece under Billy Haun and Wells at Richlands. “We have got a bunch of kids that are fired up, they want to go, they want to play and that is remarkable in itself because we just finished playing football and it feels like we are just getting back in the burner again.”
There is also talent returning for the Blue Tornado, including Sage Webb – who is receiving recruiting interest from numerous NCAA Division I schools – Dylan Brown and quarterback Gavin Cox, in addition to several others who didn’t play last year, but plan to suit up for Tarter in the coming year.
Many of those also play for the Richlands baseball team, which Tarter helps out with as well.
“We have got a bunch of kids on the football team that are playing baseball,” said Tarter, whose senior son, Bowen, will serve as long snapper at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Another son, Will, is a sophomore at Virginia Military Institute. “Frankly, I want to see this group go out and have a real good turnout at the end here. I will sit there and keep coaching and keep plugging along there and go right to work. Hopefully we will get a 7 on 7 program going. We have several kids in there working already.”
Once again, time is of the essence.
“You are talking June 1st and you have got a dead week in July where you can’t do anything. I just felt like, if I can get them all back on board, the transition for that class coming up is going to be that much easier,” said Tarter, who received the blessings of both Bowen and Will in taking the position. “They know us, they know what we were doing.
“We can add a few wrinkles and changes and add whatever I want in there and we will go from there, but it would not be like starting all over again. I didn’t want that and I tried to tell them I didn’t want that. I would like a smooth transition and we can go back to work next week and start getting after it.
“Of course, I am hoping we play a bunch more baseball games.”
Tarter, like most, is certainly glad Friday night lights are actually happening in the fall this time around.
“I am tickled to death that football is back in the fall,” he said. “This was a tough year, a very tough year on all of us. It is depressing in the fall picking up the newspaper and there is one page of sports.
“It is tough on us all, especially on old fogeys like me. We spend 90 percent of our time looking at the sports page first.”
