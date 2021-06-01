PREP FOOTBALL: Tarter changes mind on retirement, selected as head coach at Richlands

The 61-year-old Tarter was equally encouraged by that second half comeback by the Blue Tornado against the Trenton Atkins-led Wolfpack.

“If they are going to play like that all year long, we are going to have a good season,” said Tarter, who was an assistant for 23 years under Mance, three for Bruce Evans and one apiece under Billy Haun and Wells at Richlands. “We have got a bunch of kids that are fired up, they want to go, they want to play and that is remarkable in itself because we just finished playing football and it feels like we are just getting back in the burner again.”

There is also talent returning for the Blue Tornado, including Sage Webb – who is receiving recruiting interest from numerous NCAA Division I schools – Dylan Brown and quarterback Gavin Cox, in addition to several others who didn’t play last year, but plan to suit up for Tarter in the coming year.

Many of those also play for the Richlands baseball team, which Tarter helps out with as well.