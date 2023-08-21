Sullivan East and West Ridge were among the winners as the high school football season began last Friday in Northeast Tennessee, while Southwest Virginia teams open the 2023 campaign this week.

Sullivan East held off late charge by Johnson County to collect a 28-24 victory as Drake Fisher threw three touchdowns, two to Tyler Cross and another scoring strike to Corbin Laisure. The Patriots racked up more than 500 yards of total offense.

Meanwhile, West Ridge received four touchdowns from Trey Frazier in rolling to a 40-0 vanquishing of Volunteer.

Greeneville scored all of its points in the first half in a 28-7 win over Tennessee High at the Stone Castle as Corbin Cannon threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Virginia Tech baseball commit Carson Quillen was his favorite target.

“They were better than us in the first half. We had some alignment issues, but they capitalized on it and that is what we need to be like,” THS coach Josh Holt said. “We have got to get a little more consistency about us, but I am really, really excited about the way they came out in the second half and played.”

Now, for a brief look ahead to the games on the docket during a busy weekend for teams in both states:

Thursday

Honaker at Lebanon: Two of the top quarterbacks in Southwest Virginia will air it out in this one with Lebanon sophomore Mike Reece and Honaker junior Peyton Musick.

Friday

John Battle at Abingdon: Battle hasn’t beaten its Washington County rival since 2013.

Union at Lee High: Since being born from consolidation in 2011, Union has never lost to Lee in this rivalry game dubbed the “Battle of the Boot.”

Gate City at Richlands: Richlands ran all over Gate City in beating the Blue Devils on their home field a year ago. The guests from Scott County will try to repay the favor.

Marion at Chilhowie: This Smyth County rivalry is always intense and both teams are starving for a win: Chilhowie has lost 14 straight, while Marion is on a nine-game skid.

Patrick Henry at Virginia High: This game will be played at Bristol’s Gene Malcolm Stadium, which has dealt with some structural issues.

Carroll County at Grundy: This is Keegan Bartley’s debut as Grundy’s head coach.

Hurley at Sherman (W.Va.): Sherman is one of four West Virginia opponents on Hurley’s schedule.

Phelps (Ky.) at Twin Valley: Twin Valley is giving it a go after playing just one game last season due to a lack of participation.

North Greene (0-1) at Castlewood: Castlewood notched a 49-20 win over North Greene last season.

Thomas Walker at Cumberland Gap (0-1): Former Grayson County boss Brett McPherson is in his third season as Gap’s head coach.

Wise County Central at Eastside: Central has won the last eight meetings, all by at least 14 points.

Twin Springs at Northwood: Twin Springs quarterback Abel Dingus earned rave reviews in the preseason.

Hancock County (0-1) at Rye Cove: You better get to the Cove early as the excited fans of the Eagles will pack the place after last year’s seven-win campaign.

Eastern Montgomery at Holston: Chris Akers has gone 21-5 in his two seasons as Holston’s boss. Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat: Zane Quesenberry is in his first season as Fort Chiswell’s head coach. His wife, Nancy Olinger Quesenberry, was once a star athlete at Patrick Henry.

George Wythe at Radford: These teams went a combined 20-6 last year.

Graham at Bluefield (W.Va.): Graham has won 30 straight regular-season contests. That streak began after a 2019 season-opening setback to the Bluefield Beavers.

J.I. Burton at Ridgeview: Ridgeview junior quarterback Ryan O’Quinn enters the season with 4,774 career passing yards and 53 TD passes.

Tennessee High (0-1) at Sullivan East (1-0): This is the first meeting since 2010 between these programs situated just 7.1 miles apart on Weaver Pike.

West Ridge (1-0) at Daniel Boone (0-1): Boone had its 13-game regular-season winning streak snapped with a 7-0 loss to Erwin (North Carolina) last week.