PREP FOOTBALL Sullivan East to christen new field against Prince-less Pioneers

The field is new, and the opposition lost a Prince, but Sullivan East knows that David Crockett is still a potent foe to open the season with.

While Prince Kollie is now playing at Notre Dame, talented offensive lineman Tony Davis is doing the same at FCS Murray State. There is, however, still talent in Jonesborough.

“There is no way replace guys like those, but they have got a lot of great returning talent,” Sullivan East second year head coach J.C. Simmons said. “Their offensive and defensive line look stout, the quarterback can spin it, they have a lot of receivers and defensive backs that can really play. They have a lot of athleticism and they get after it.”

Sullivan East finished with a 3-6 record last season, but much has changed since then, from a much improved weight room facilities to a new turf field and track that was installed over the summer.

“We are excited. I think we got everybody healthy and ready to go,” he said. “We have got our work cut out for us this week, but we are excited to get out there and compete.”

Simmons, who played college football at Emory & Henry, has felt the excitement in Bluff City for all the “new” that is now part of Sullivan East.