PREP FOOTBALL Sullivan East to christen new field against Prince-less Pioneers

The field is new, and the opposition lost a Prince, but Sullivan East knows that David Crockett is still a potent foe to open the season with.
While Prince Kollie is now playing at Notre Dame, talented offensive lineman Tony Davis is doing the same at FCS Murray State. There is, however, still talent in Jonesborough.
“There is no way replace guys like those, but they have got a lot of great returning talent,” Sullivan East second year head coach J.C. Simmons said. “Their offensive and defensive line look stout, the quarterback can spin it, they have a lot of receivers and defensive backs that can really play. They have a lot of athleticism and they get after it.”
Sullivan East finished with a 3-6 record last season, but much has changed since then, from a much improved weight room facilities to a new turf field and track that was installed over the summer.
“We are excited. I think we got everybody healthy and ready to go,” he said. “We have got our work cut out for us this week, but we are excited to get out there and compete.”
Simmons, who played college football at Emory & Henry, has felt the excitement in Bluff City for all the “new” that is now part of Sullivan East.
“I think there is a real buzz going on,” Simmons said. “The field, the track, everything is looking outstanding, plus all the work everybody has chipped in and helped us with getting everything else going on with the stadium in tip-top shape. There is a lot of excitement going on.”
Sullivan East is a sophomore-dominated squad, which will be led by sophomore classmates Drake Fisher at quarterback and Dominic Cross in the backfield. Seniors Luke Hare and Hunter Brown are joined as receiver by junior Masun Tate, while the offensive line includes three players with starting experience.
They will be challenged by the talented Pioneers, who lost linebacker Kollie to the Fighting Irish, but return seven starters, including the entire secondary.
David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley calls Brenden Reid “Mr-Do-It-All” for the Pioneers on both sides of the ball, in addition to the return game. Parrish Combs leads the offensive line, while Jordan Williams, John Rucker, Isaiah Lang and Gabe Ferrell contribute on both sides of the ball.
Jake Cox is slated to play quarterback. The entire wide receiver corps returns as well.
Sullivan East will play many of the same players on defense, led by linebackers Eli Richardson, Dawson Jones and Austin Mee, along with Hare and Brown in the secondary. Dylan Sams, Christian Blevins, Dawson Jones and William Whitehead will look to counter the sizable Pioneers on the interior line.
“Ideally, when you have got guys like Crockett has, if we have one guy out of position, they can make you really, really pay so it is really about hoping to try to contain as much as you can,” Simmons said. “They have athletes that are really special so we have got our work cut out for us.”
Expect the Patriots to do their best to keep the ball away from the Pioneers, but the defending Mountain Lakes Conference champions pose quite a challenge in a season opener on the new turf at Sullivan East.
“We are going to have to do some different things offensively and defensively to try to help slow them down a little bit the best we can,” Simmons said. “Really the game plan is just to get out there and do our job to the best of our ability and we will see how it goes.”
