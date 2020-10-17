PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan East suffers shutout loss to Sullivan South in return to gridiron after COVID hiatus

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — After having activities shut down temporarily due to a positive coronavirus test within the program, Sullivan East High School’s football team was shut out in its return to the gridiron.

The Patriots could muster only two yards of total offense and committed three turnovers in a 44-0 Northeastern Conference loss to the Sullivan South Rebels on Saturday.

It was the first game for East (2-4, 1-2) since a loss at Unicoi County on Sept. 25.

Principal Andy Hare found out on Oct. 1 about the positive COVID-19 test and that put things in flux for the Patriots as they had to postpone games with Grainger and Sullivan Central.

“That is what it is,” said first-year East coach J.C. Simmons. “We’re trying to instill in them this mentality of just put the ball down, it doesn’t matter when or where, let’s just show up to play. I felt like we fought. Our defense, I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it and they got put in some bad spots, but they were out there fighting and clawing. Offensively, we’ve got to get back to work.”