PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan East suffers shutout loss to Sullivan South in return to gridiron after COVID hiatus
PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan East suffers shutout loss to Sullivan South in return to gridiron after COVID hiatus

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — After having activities shut down temporarily due to a positive coronavirus test within the program, Sullivan East High School’s football team was shut out in its return to the gridiron.

The Patriots could muster only two yards of total offense and committed three turnovers in a 44-0 Northeastern Conference loss to the Sullivan South Rebels on Saturday.

It was the first game for East (2-4, 1-2) since a loss at Unicoi County on Sept. 25.

Principal Andy Hare found out on Oct. 1 about the positive COVID-19 test and that put things in flux for the Patriots as they had to postpone games with Grainger and Sullivan Central.

“That is what it is,” said first-year East coach J.C. Simmons. “We’re trying to instill in them this mentality of just put the ball down, it doesn’t matter when or where, let’s just show up to play. I felt like we fought. Our defense, I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it and they got put in some bad spots, but they were out there fighting and clawing. Offensively, we’ve got to get back to work.”

Things went awry early for East on Saturday as quarterback Ethan Bradford was picked off by Cody Pugh on the first offensive play from scrimmage for the Patriots. Two plays later, the Rebels punched it in the end zone.

Brody Ratliff and Kaleb McClain also had interceptions for the Rebels, who recorded a safety as well.

“That’s a really good ballclub right there,” Simmons said. “Those guys are tough and physical. … We had chances to make plays and we made some — we just didn’t make enough.”

It was the third time this season that the Rebels have blanked an opponent.

“Our defense has been playing pretty good this year and we wanted to keep that up,” said South linebacker Eli Topping. “One of our goals every game is to pitch a shutout.”

South (7-1, 4-1) bounced back from a 41-7 loss to Greeneville eight days prior.

“We had a bad taste in our mouth,” Topping said. “We came out a little flat, since this was something different and we’re not used to playing on Saturday. We had some guys step up in some spots and play pretty good.”

Nobody stepped up more than junior Austin Riner, who took over at quarterback for Ethan Bergeron in the first half and provided a spark. The 5-foot-8, 151-pound junior showcased his speed as he rushed for 85 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns, while throwing a scoring strike to Damien McClain with 9:56 remaining to punctuate the scoring.

As for East, Simmons still saw some things he liked in the homecoming loss.

“One-hundred percent,” Simmons said. “We do have things we can build on. Again, it would be nice to have a whole week of practice before we go into a football game, that’s for sure, but we’re not here to make excuses. We have to get better and that’s the bottom line.”

Hunter Brown had an interception, Mason Arrington made seven tackles and Clayton Ivester was in on five stops for the Patriots.

East plays at Sullivan North (0-6) on Friday as the bunch from Bluff City tries to regain a sense of normalcy in an unprecedented season.

“I’d like to get back in the routine and get ready for those guys on Friday,” Simmons said. “Seeing us come together as a family is the most important thing right now. Just blocking out the noise from everything else and just worrying about us and what we can do to get better.”

Sullivan South 14 16 7 7—44

Sullivan East 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

SS – Topping 1 run (Iacino kick)

SS – Bergeron 4 run (Iacino kick)

SS – Riner 1 run (Iacino kick)

SS – Riner 4 run (Iacino kick)

SS – Safety, D. Cross tackled in end zone

SS – Riner 13 run (Iacino kick)

SS – D. McClain 10 pass from Riner (Iacino kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: SS 17, SE 5; Rushes-Yards: SS 34-147, SE 14-(-38); Passing Yards: SS 192, SE 40; Comp.-Att.-Int.: SS 15-24-1, SE 6-22-3; Fumbles-Lost: SS 2-0, SE 0-0; Penalties-Yards: SS 8-80, SE 6-44; Punts-Average: SS 1-41, SE 4-32.

