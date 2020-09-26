PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan East misses chances, falls to Blue Devils, 29-12

ERWIN, Tenn. —Surrounded by mountains at renovated Gentry Stadium, Sullivan East coach J.C. Simmons probably felt pretty good about his chances on Friday night for a guy leading a team that was trailing by nine points through 36 minutes of football.

His Patriots had just whittled their deficit down to nine points, and then recaptured the ensuing kickoff deep in Unicoi County territory. Ultimately, though, a comeback bid was denied as the Blue Devils dealt East a 29-12 defeat.

“We had our chances,” Simmons said. “Bottom line: we didn’t execute as much as they did.”

A pair of sophomores did upperclassman-caliber work for Unicoi (3-3). Quarterback Bryson Peterson, stepping in for inactive senior starter Brock Thompson, threw for three touchdowns. Meanwhile, lanky running back Nehemiah Edwards caught one of those scores and ran for a game-clinching TD.

Unicoi scrapped out a win on a rainy night that was ripe for fumbles. The two teams combined to cough it up 10 times, not counting other bobbles, juggles, and dropped passes.

“We did what we had to do to win,” Devils coach Drew Rice said. “There’s something to be said for that.”

East (2-3) actually jumped out to the early lead, 6-0. Their game-opening drive appeared to stall at midfield, when Seth Dalton found Luke Hare on a crossing route. Hare found a seam and took it 72 yards for a touchdown with 9:40 still showing on the first-period clock. Unicoi rallied late in the period, with Edwards hauling in a 20-yard pass from Peterson to put the Blue Devils on the board—and ahead after a made PAT by Miguel Vasquez.

Unicoi’s other three scores in the game all came off turnovers. In fact, each came on the very next play from scrimmage after an East miscue.

Peterson connected with Jordan Bridges on two of the touchdowns, both in the second quarter after Unicoi recovered Patriot fumbles. The second of those scores, a 38-yard heave, came as time expired in the half.

East kept fighting, though, taking advantage of a Unicoi turnover to narrow the gap on Dominic Cross’ 31-yard gallop into the end zone. Then, the Patriots recovered the kickoff and things were looking dicey for the homestanding Devils. However, that drive stalled when the Unicoi defense made a sack for double-digit lost yardage.

Unicoi salted away the win in the final five minutes. After a punt by Esteban Mendoza rolled out at the East 4-yard line, the Patriots promptly fumbled it away on their own 2. Edwards chugged into the end zone for a touchdown on the next play. Evan Huff’s improvisational run for the conversion after taking a high snap on the PAT attempt merely added extra insurance, at that point.

“Unicoi County is a heck of a ball club,” Simmons said. “Those guys came out and fought us tooth and nail the whole way. Both teams had opportunities to concede a little bit but nobody did that tonight. I was proud of everybody on that field tonight.”

Sacks and lost yardage wreaked havoc on East’s offensive numbers but the Patriots finished with 89 yards through the air and 77 on the ground. Dominic Cross, fresh off his three-TD performance last week against Union County, led the way on the ground.