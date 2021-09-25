PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan East can't hold 21-point, third-quarter lead in dropping 35-28 decision to Unicoi County

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - What looked like a stirring homecoming victory for the Sullivan East football team ended up being a gut-punch of a defeat.

Esteban Mendoza’s fumble return for a touchdown with 39 seconds remaining capped a furious comeback by Unicoi County, which rallied from 21 points down to defeat East 35-28 on Friday night.

Unicoi (6-0) preserved its undefeated record while East (1-5) was dealt arguably an even tougher loss than its 7-6 defeat to Johnson County earlier this month.

“I made some bad calls in there that didn’t put our kids in the best position to be successful,” East coach J.C. Simmons said. “This game’s on me. My kids fought their butts off all night for four quarters. Every one of them gave everything they had. It’s on me.”

For the first 30 or so minutes of football, the Patriots looked more like an undefeated squad, especially with their ability to move the ball on offense. East quarterback Drake Fisher finished with a season-high 350 yards through the air, completing 21 of his 35 throws with one interception and four touchdowns.