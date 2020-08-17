PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan Central will rely on the arm of QB Will Nottingham in 2020

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Will Nottingham set school records at quarterback last season at Sullivan Central.
He plans to do it again.
“I set the passing touchdown record for a season and completions for a season,” Nottingham said, “and I intend to break my records again this year.”
Don’t count against him. Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger likes what he has at quarterback.
“I think he throws the ball as well as any quarterback in East Tennessee,” Steger said. “I would put him up against anybody in East Tennessee. He works at his craft.”
Just ask seniors receiver Preston Staubus and Connor Wilson, who are willing recipients of those throws.
“We have a lot of faith in Will, he has got a good arm,” Staubus said. “Me and Connor and all of our receivers, we will make plays for him.”
“Will brings a whole lot,” added Wilson. “He has got a really good arm, he is very mobile and he just gets the job done.”
That duo spent much of the summer at Nottingham’s home, preparing for their senior season while the school was largely closed to students due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have a bench and stuff in my house we can work out on and we ran around the neighborhood pretty much every day just trying to stay in shape,” Nottingham said.
***
Sullivan Central hopes that work will pay off in the season opener on Friday at Sullivan North, a game that Steger said was still on despite Sullivan North being one several schools in the area that has been affected by positive coronavirus tests.
The Cougars haven’t forgotten the feeling last season when they let a large lead get away down the stretch in a season-opening loss to the Raiders.
“We will definitely remember that,” Wilson said. “I expect we will come in and we will put up a couple of points.”
While there is a set 10-game schedule, it remains to be seen if it will be followed for an entire season or if changes will occur due to the coronavirus. Expect Nottingham to be prepared no matter who the opponent might be.
“If we have got a game I am going to be ready for it,” he said. “Let Coach Steger worry about the games we play and I will just be out there doing my job.”
***
Sullivan Central has had its struggles on the gridiron, having not had a winning season or playoff berth since 2003. There is hope this season could be different.
“We come in early, we come in every day, we constantly have people showing up ready to play,” Wilson said. “It is a whole lot different because we have people just working out when there actually isn’t practice instead of just showing up for practice and going through the motions.”
This is a big season for the Cougars since it is their last season. Sullivan Central will combine with Sullivan County schools North and South and move into West Ridge High School next school year.
“I definitely think we can win a few games, our goal is to get to the playoffs this year,” Nottingham said. “The last year of the school, we have got to make it special.”
That is certainly the plan.
“I am excited, ready for it to start, I think we are going to have a good season this year,” Staubus said. “We have got a lot of potential this year and we are going to show people that we aren’t the same team that we used to be.”
Nottingham will play a key role in any success the Cougars have. After starting on defense as a sophomore, he stepped into the quarterback role last season and put the ball in the air a bunch.
“The first few games were rough, learning the system and getting game experience,” he said, “but once I calmed down I felt like I did pretty good through the rest of the season.”
Wilson caught many of those aerial missiles, snagging several touchdown passes for an offense not afraid to put the ball in the air.
“It is a whole lot of fun,” Wilson said. “When I was younger all we did was run the ball so that is just all I did. Catching the ball is so much better, it is just a whole lot different.”
Nottingham likes other weapons around him, including quick running back Nick Harrison, while the offensive line is as experienced and big as any Steger has had during his six years in Blountville.
“I think we will be pretty good,” Nottingham said. “We have got pretty much the same offensive line, the most experience we have had in a long time so I am feeling pretty good about [them].”
***
Sullivan Central will definitely earn it if they do have success. The Northeastern Conference is dominated at the top by the last three 4A state champions, Elizabethton and Greeneville.
“It is tough,” Staubus said. “They have got a lot of tough players, but we have just got to watch more film this year and hopefully we can go out there and get them.”
The Cougars were 2-8 last season – with wins over Pigeon Forge and Sullivan East (for a second year in a row) – but three of those defeats came by 8, 9 and 6 points.
“It is going to be tough,” Nottingham said. “We play some pretty good teams so we have just got to make sure we line up right every time on defense and give it our all. That is all you can do.”
***
After their share of struggles over the years, Steger figures this team deserves to finally taste some success.
“I feel really good about what these guys have done. They have worked, they have done the things to deserve it,” said Steger, who has seen participation jump from the 30s into the 60s during six years in Blountville. “This team, we have really grown up together, spent a lot of time together, a lot of workouts.
“A lot of these guys are the ones you see on their own working out and running the track when nobody else is here. I am out here mowing during the summer and they come back at night. This is that group. There is a lot of talent over there as far as what we have had.”
***
The time has arrived, the final hurrah for Sullivan Central football. Nottingham wants to send the school out with a bang.
“Obviously we have got to win,” Nottingham said. “We just have to focus every day, work in practice and be prepared for game time. When it comes that time, stay focused, there are so many distractions going on, you have to stay focused on our game and just play good.”
Expect improvement this season, with Nottingham hoping to catch the eye of college recruiters along the way. First things first, though.
“This season is most important right now,” he said. “That is number one on my priority list right now.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
