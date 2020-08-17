PREP FOOTBALL: Sullivan Central will rely on the arm of QB Will Nottingham in 2020

***

Sullivan Central hopes that work will pay off in the season opener on Friday at Sullivan North, a game that Steger said was still on despite Sullivan North being one several schools in the area that has been affected by positive coronavirus tests.

The Cougars haven’t forgotten the feeling last season when they let a large lead get away down the stretch in a season-opening loss to the Raiders.

“We will definitely remember that,” Wilson said. “I expect we will come in and we will put up a couple of points.”

While there is a set 10-game schedule, it remains to be seen if it will be followed for an entire season or if changes will occur due to the coronavirus. Expect Nottingham to be prepared no matter who the opponent might be.

“If we have got a game I am going to be ready for it,” he said. “Let Coach Steger worry about the games we play and I will just be out there doing my job.”

Sullivan Central has had its struggles on the gridiron, having not had a winning season or playoff berth since 2003. There is hope this season could be different.