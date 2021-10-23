PREP FOOTBALL: Struggles continue for

BRISTOL, Va. – In difficult times, keeping a positive attitude is a must.

Bradley Ricker can certainly relate.

“ You have just got to keep coaching and you have got to stay positive with them, especially with a young team,” said Ricker, John Battle’s head football coach. “Positivity is big and we just want to keep moving forward.”

Those tough times continued on Battle Hill on Friday, as Gate City defeated the Trojans 42-6 in Mountain 7 District action, which helped keep the Blue Devils’ playoff hopes alive.

"That is one thing we haven’t talked a lot about right now is the playoffs,” Gate City head coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We are just trying to take it one day at a time. I just told the kids just to enjoy this one and we have to come in and try to get better on Monday.”

Ricker did see some positive signs from the Trojans (0-7, 0-4), who scored just their third touchdown of the season on a 6-yard run by sophomore quarterback Braxton Emerson in the fourth quarter. John Battle took the opening possession and drove to the Gate City 43, but penalties nullified a pass to the 20, leading to a punt attempt that was blocked by Brady Edwards. It went downhill from there.