PREP FOOTBALL: Struggles continue for winless John Battle in loss to Gate City

BRISTOL, Va. – In difficult times, keeping a positive attitude is a must.
Bradley Ricker can certainly relate.
“ You have just got to keep coaching and you have got to stay positive with them, especially with a young team,” said Ricker, John Battle’s head football coach. “Positivity is big and we just want to keep moving forward.”
Those tough times continued on Battle Hill on Friday, as Gate City defeated the Trojans 42-6 in Mountain 7 District action, which helped keep the Blue Devils’ playoff hopes alive.
"That is one thing we haven’t talked a lot about right now is the playoffs,” Gate City head coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We are just trying to take it one day at a time. I just told the kids just to enjoy this one and we have to come in and try to get better on Monday.”
Ricker did see some positive signs from the Trojans (0-7, 0-4), who scored just their third touchdown of the season on a 6-yard run by sophomore quarterback Braxton Emerson in the fourth quarter. John Battle took the opening possession and drove to the Gate City 43, but penalties nullified a pass to the 20, leading to a punt attempt that was blocked by Brady Edwards. It went downhill from there.
“ The first series they moved the ball well. Gate City, they did a great job,” Ricker said. “Their offense was physical, they push you around and they just run it. [Carson] Jenkins is a great kid, a good athlete, but we are making strides each and every week.”
Gate City quickly took advantage of the blocked punt, with Jenkins – who has committed to William & Mary – running the ball 13 yards to the right, 10 yards to the left and 14 yards up the middle to put the Blue Devils for the touchdown. Hunter Lawson made all six of his extra point conversion kicks.
“ Sometimes I can score like that, but I have got to give credit to the line, they are the reason that I score,” Jenkins said.
While Jenkins finished with 98 yards and two touchdowns, the Blue Devils (4-4, 2-2) benefited from the return from injury of Ethan Fleming, who added 104 yards and two scores. Edwards also scored for Gate City, which finished with 259 yards on the ground.
“ It is good to get a few kids back in there and get them reps,” Houseright said. “We played great tonight and we executed well offensively. Just give all the credit to these kids, they came in here ready to go.”
Gate City, which led 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 after three quarters, also got a score from the defense, with Landen McDonald picking off a pass and dashing 32 yards for another score. The Blue Devils held the Trojans to negative-9 yards on the ground, with Luke Stokes and Cameron Dolan among others collecting tackles and sacks in the backfield.
“ We had a great game. We all played well, I am very proud and we had a couple of players returning this week,” Jenkins said. “We had Ethan Fleming and [Luke] Bledsoe, they played very well.”
Emerson, a sophomore southpaw, showed potential at quarterback, throwing for 128 yards, 81 of which came on the Trojans final drive that followed a John Battle timeout.
“I called that timeout right there to kind of settle them down, bring them together and say ‘hey, let’s go out and have a good drive right here’, and they did,” Ricker said.
He connected with Tyler Murray for 27 yards and then hit Broadie Bailey for another 54 yards down to the Gate City 4. Two plays later Emerson rolled around the right side for the 6-yard score. Bailey finished with three receptions for 93 yards.
“[Emerson] is a hard worker, he does a great job and Braxton, he is a great kid so he has got a bright future ahead of him,” said Ricker, whose Trojans also got a blocked extra point and a solid defensive effort from Zach Moore.
John Battle will conclude its season with three games in eight days, beginning next Friday with a visit to Lee High. Gate City hosts Wise County Central next week.
“ The biggest thing is get better each game and that is the biggest thing,” Ricker said. “You want to be better than game one or even the previous game.”
Gate City 13 22 7 0 - 42
John Battle 0 0 0 6 - 6
Scoring summary
GC-Jenkins 14 run (Lawson kick)
GC-Edwards 2 run (kick blocked)
GC-Jenkins 15 run (Fleming run)
GC-McDonald 32 interception return (Lawson kick)
GC-Edwards 16 run (Lawson kick)
GC-Edwards 4 run (Lawson kick)
JB-Emerson 6 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First downs: GC 15; JB 4. Rush-yards: GC 34-259; JB 17-(-9). Pass yards: GC 98; JB 124. Comp-Att-Int: GC 5-9-0; JB 6-14-1. Fumbles-lost: GC 1-0; JB 2-0. Penalty-yards: GC 7-60; JB 5-35. Punts-Avg: GC 1-37.0; JB 3-28.3.