PREP FOOTBALL: Stevie Thomas put on a show as Virginia High puts 66 points on the board in pounding of Patrick Henry

BRISTOL, Va. – Ten touches, six touchdowns.

Not a bad night on the football field. That was in one half.

Virginia High senior Stevie Thomas resembled a human joystick on a video game, using his shiftiness and breaking tackles to score first half six touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a 3-0 start to the season with a 66-40 non-district win over Patrick Henry at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday night.

The new video scoreboard dedicated during the game got quite a workout in this one.

Thomas finished with 183 of his 240 yards in the opening half, and also caught two passes for 30 yards and two more scores before the break to lead the Bearcats to a 46-15 lead at halftime.

“That is efficiency. What he can do, he is a spectacular player, it is nice to have him on your side,” said Mike Locke, who served as interim head coach with Derrick Patterson out due to COVID-19 protocols. “I have been coaching where I didn’t have that player and I was playing against them so it is nice to have him with us. He is a great teammate.”

Patrick Henry (1-1) certainly didn’t quit, outscoring the Bearcats 25-20 after the break, led by senior Connor Beeson, who ran for 312 yards and three touchdowns of his own.