PREP FOOTBALL: Spring ending; Virginia High completes VHSL spring football season with a 40-21 victory over John Battle

BRISTOL, Tenn. – John Battle and Virginia High ended their spring football odyssey on a beautifully warm Wednesday night with a VHSL Plus-One Game, and it was the Bearcats who left Tennessee High’s Stone Castle with a good taste in their collective mouths.

Stevie Thomas had a finish to remember, running for three touchdowns and passing for another to lift Virginia High to a 40-21 victory over its old Bristol rival.

A quick and slippery running back, Thomas ran 20 times for 157 yards and scored on runs of 49, 9 and 3 yards. The junior also threw a halfback option pass for a score, in addition to tossing a two-point conversion aerial.

It was John Battle, however, which scored first, after fullback Shannon Wolford ripped off a 44-yard run to set up a 1-yard Jack Thurston quarterback sneak.

Wolford, a powerful senior, had a major game as well, rushing 22 times for 184 yards and scoring a fourth-quarter TD on a 1-yard blast, after VHS had built a 40-13 advantage.

The Bearcats (3-3) took control of the game after Thurston’s early touchdown, scoring three times in less than six minutes, claiming an 18-7 edge with 2:20 still left on the first-quarter clock.