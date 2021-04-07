PREP FOOTBALL: Spring ending; Virginia High completes VHSL spring football season with a 40-21 victory over John Battle

BRISTOL, Tenn. – John Battle and Virginia High ended their spring football odyssey on a beautifully warm Wednesday night with a VHSL Plus-One Game, and it was the Bearcats who left Tennessee High’s Stone Castle with a good taste in their collective mouths.
Stevie Thomas had a finish to remember, running for three touchdowns and passing for another to lift Virginia High to a 40-21 victory over its old Bristol rival.
A quick and slippery running back, Thomas ran 20 times for 157 yards and scored on runs of 49, 9 and 3 yards. The junior also threw a halfback option pass for a score, in addition to tossing a two-point conversion aerial.
It was John Battle, however, which scored first, after fullback Shannon Wolford ripped off a 44-yard run to set up a 1-yard Jack Thurston quarterback sneak.
Wolford, a powerful senior, had a major game as well, rushing 22 times for 184 yards and scoring a fourth-quarter TD on a 1-yard blast, after VHS had built a 40-13 advantage.
The Bearcats (3-3) took control of the game after Thurston’s early touchdown, scoring three times in less than six minutes, claiming an 18-7 edge with 2:20 still left on the first-quarter clock.
Thomas and Brody Jones crossed up the Trojans for VHS’s first score, when the runner took a pitch out and threw to his quarterback for a 30-yard TD.
Moments later, Dominic Norris blasted into the end zone from 1, before Thomas broke loose on a 49-yard scamper for another score.
The Bearcats made it a 26-7 game when Jones hit Ajaani Delaney on a slip screen pass that the junior speedster turned into a 67-yard scoring play by displaying outstanding speed.
The Trojans (2-3) managed to get to within 26-13 by scoring on the last play of the first half, a 43-yard pitch and catch from Thurston to Nick Lail, who made an extraordinary effort to get into the end zone at the buzzer.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Thomas turned in his two short TD runs to end all suspense, his final score making it 40-13 with 5:24 to play.
Nail finished with four receptions for 76 yards.
Jones — the quarterback — had two catches for 65 for the Bearcats.
The game did not end until 20 minutes before deadline.
John Battle 7 6 0 8—21
Virginia High 18 8 0 14—40
Scoring Summary
JB—Thurston 1 run (Wofford kick)
VHS—Jones 30 pass from S.Thomas (kick blocked)
VHS—Norris 1 run (run failed)