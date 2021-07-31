PREP FOOTBALL: SHHS wants a state title, just like baseball

That duo didn’t get to connect in last year’s postseason after Science Hill missed out on the playoffs due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

That memory still stings the Hilltoppers, a senior-dominated squad that finally returned to game action last Thursday with a scrimmage against Morristown West. They will visit Tennessee High for a scrimmage on Friday.

“I have just been out here working with all the guys. A lot of them are returning seniors, and we have the chemistry and we have just been working hard,” Diamond said. “We know what we have to do. We know we have got unfinished business so we really use that mindset to really help us get better.”

They might have the experience and talent to finish it this time, with more than 30 seniors returning from a 6-3 squad that had two games canceled by coronavirus issues.

“I don’t think it changes our mindset per se, but I think it gives us a little confidence booster for sure,” Diamond said. “Last year we were hunters basically and now basically it changes us and makes us look like we have got a shot here and we can really do something.”

That is the plan for 12th year head coach Stacy Carter, who has a deep roster that includes 14 players who got starts on offense last year and eight on defense.