PREP FOOTBALL: SHHS wants a state title, just like baseball

Science Hill finished the 2021 spring sports season as state champions on the baseball diamond.
Jaxon Diamond sees the potential to bring similar success on the gridiron.
“That is what it seems like right now,” said Diamond, Science Hill’s senior quarterback. “We are trying to have the same success we did in baseball and that is obviously our goal and everyone wants to win a state championship. That is basically what we are looking to do.”
It all starts with the revamped six-team Region 1-6A Big East Conference.
“I think we take it step by step, first off win conference and then just get on a hot streak and win from there,” Diamond said. “Our goal right now is to win the conference. We want to secure our spot, probably get the one seed and after that move on from there.”
The 6-foot, 190-pound Diamond had a terrific junior campaign, completing 60 percent of his pass attempts for 2,029 yards and 23 touchdowns, along with nine interceptions in nine games. His favorite target is Cole Torbett, the all-time leading receiver in terms of receptions and yards at Science Hill.
“Me and Jaxon have been playing football since we were little,” Torbett said. “He has always been the quarterback. I have always been his receiver. He knows I am going to get open and I know he is going to throw it to me and he makes a good throw every time.”
That duo didn’t get to connect in last year’s postseason after Science Hill missed out on the playoffs due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
That memory still stings the Hilltoppers, a senior-dominated squad that finally returned to game action last Thursday with a scrimmage against Morristown West. They will visit Tennessee High for a scrimmage on Friday.
“I have just been out here working with all the guys. A lot of them are returning seniors, and we have the chemistry and we have just been working hard,” Diamond said. “We know what we have to do. We know we have got unfinished business so we really use that mindset to really help us get better.”
They might have the experience and talent to finish it this time, with more than 30 seniors returning from a 6-3 squad that had two games canceled by coronavirus issues.
“I don’t think it changes our mindset per se, but I think it gives us a little confidence booster for sure,” Diamond said. “Last year we were hunters basically and now basically it changes us and makes us look like we have got a shot here and we can really do something.”
That is the plan for 12th year head coach Stacy Carter, who has a deep roster that includes 14 players who got starts on offense last year and eight on defense.
“There is enthusiasm. For a lot of them it was their first time playing last year and since then they have had a ton of experience,” Carter said. “You look at returning starters on both sides of the ball, we have got a ton of kids that played there and they have got a year of experience.”
That includes Diamond, who has been working to improve his game, having picked up recruiting interest from several schools, including NCAA Division III powerhouse Mount Union.
“I have just been trying to stay consistent with that and that is has been the main thing,” Diamond said. “I also want to try to make better decisions this year, that is what I have mainly been focusing on.”
He has a proponent in Carter.
“Everybody knows about Jaxon,” he said. “He threw for over 2,000 yards, had a great season and is just a great football player.”
Diamond certainly appreciates the confidence Carter has shown in his abilities.
“He has been the biggest mentor for me. He is a guy that has always believed in me,” said Diamond, who is excited about the potential of an offense that includes not only Torbett, but versatile AJ Martin and a veteran offensive line. “He has given me this team, he said you are the leader and he has been guiding me every step of the way.”
Diamond wears the No. 11 jersey, a revered number at Science Hill that was once worn by Hilltoppers’ legend Steve Spurrier.
I take a lot of pride in it. I know how much they treasure this number and I want to represent it to the best of my abilities,” he said. “I haven’t had the chance to talk to him yet. I probably will in the future coming up.”
The Hilltoppers will open the season on Aug. 20 against Elizabethton in a game that will be played at East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium while new turf is being installed at Science Hill’s Steve Spurrier Field at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The Cyclones have won three straight season openers in the rivalry.
“That is going to be big,” Diamond said. “That is going to be exciting, a big crowd, college field, just looking to go in there and make the best of it. You don’t get opportunities like that all the time. We are just looking to go win.”
There are plenty of other talented squads on the slate, including Knox Powell, which recently picked up the services of Walter Nolen, the top-rated senior defensive linemen in the nation. He will, no doubt, have his eyes on bringing down Diamond when they meet on Sept. 10.
“The schedule has definitely been altered a lot,” he said. “You talk about the number one d-lineman, but that is just another bump in the road. What are you going to do, you have to go out and compete, right? You go out there and see what you got and that is basically it.”
A combination of talent and experience should bode well for the season ahead.
“We feel like we have got good players, we have got good coaches, we just have to mesh good as a team and see what happens,” Carter said. “They are ready to go. They are good kids so they should be ready to go, but it is going to be a tough year like always with a lot of good teams.”
Torbett, a talented baseball player who has committed to pitch and play outfield at Middle Tennessee State, is confident in the season ahead.
“I feel like we can hang with anybody this year with all the seniors we have,” he said. “Just with the potential that we have and the talent, I think we will be OK.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543