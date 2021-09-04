PREP FOOTBALL: SHHS spoils West Ridge's first-ever home game, 40-21

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Science Hill fought through mistakes and all the hoopla Friday night to claim a 40-21 win in the first home football game at West Ridge.
In front of a hearty crowd at the just-opened school, the visiting Hilltoppers relied on halftime defensive adjustments and big-play athletes on the other side of the ball to eventually handle their new Class 6A, Region 1-AAA rival.
Science Hill (2-1, 1-0) had its hands full with hard-running West Ridge quarterback Ethan Bergeron over the first two quarters, but the ‘Toppers assumed control after taking a 23-21 edge into the locker room at halftime.
“It was a rough game,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “It was sloppy and we made a lot of mistakes. We had some penalties that we need to clean up and some turnovers that we need to clean up.
“Luckily we hung in there and got wins these last two (games), but we really need to get this fixed if we’re going to be a good football team down the road.”
After taking advantage of a punt snap through the end zone for a safety to gain its two-point halftime lead, Science Hill shut down Bergeron in the second half after the 242-pound veteran signal-caller had plowed for 89 yards and touchdown runs of 2, 19 and 4 yards over the game’s first 24 minutes.
“Coach (Ralph Nelson) really had his ends coming in and they weren’t really playing great technique the first half,” Carter said. “But they (the coaches) made their adjustments in how they were playing our ends and that helped us.”
Bergeron finished the game with 133 yards on 25 carries.
Forced to pass throughout the second half, the senior would finish with six completions in 20 attempts for 108 yards and three interceptions.
The Hilltoppers relied on their usual multi-sport standouts to flourish offensively, with slick senior running back Baylor Brock and heady senior quarterback Jaxon Diamond doing most of the heavy lifting.
Brock scored three touchdowns, on runs of 1, 11 and 40 yards, and picked up 139 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Diamond hit on 11 of 25 passes for 205 yards, two interceptions and two TDs, a 61-yard toss to Jack Torbett to make it a 30-21 game in the third quarter and a 31-yard strike to Keynan Cutlip to cap the scoring with 8:59 left in the game.
Cutlip ended up with four catches for 80 yards and Torbett grabbed two passes for 84 yards.
“They’re all good players and good kids,” Carter said, in reference to dual-sport athletes such as Diamond, Torbett and Cutlip. “They’ve all been playing a lot of different sports over the years and I’m awfully proud of them.
West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton took the defeat like a champ.
“Ralph made some real good adjustments on defense,” Hilton said. “They moved some people where we wanted to go. We tried some different sets but we just couldn’t get anything going in the second half, and that’s on me.
“Our guys played extremely hard and worked their tails off. I’m proud of our community and our fans the way they came out and supported us. Our guys are always going to play hard until the end and that’s all I can ask of them.”
Science Hill finished with 386 total offensive yards to West Ridge’s 289 yards.
Both teams had three turnovers in the game.
Science Hill - 0 23 10 7 — 40
West Ridge - 7 14 0 0 — 21
Scoring summary
WR - Bergeron 2 run (Iacino kick)
SH — Brock 11 run (Leichssenring kick)
WR — Bergeron 19 run (Iacino kick)
SH — Brock 40 run (Leichssenring kick)
SH — Safety, ball centered over punter’s head through end zone
SH — J.Torbett 61 pass from Diamond (Leichssenring kick)
WR — Bergeron 4 run (Iacino kick)
SH — FG Leichssenring 23
SH — Brock 1 run (Leichssenring kick)
SH — Cutlip 31 pass from Diamond (Leichssenring kick)