PREP FOOTBALL: SHHS spoils West Ridge's first-ever home game, 40-21

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Science Hill fought through mistakes and all the hoopla Friday night to claim a 40-21 win in the first home football game at West Ridge.

In front of a hearty crowd at the just-opened school, the visiting Hilltoppers relied on halftime defensive adjustments and big-play athletes on the other side of the ball to eventually handle their new Class 6A, Region 1-AAA rival.

Science Hill (2-1, 1-0) had its hands full with hard-running West Ridge quarterback Ethan Bergeron over the first two quarters, but the ‘Toppers assumed control after taking a 23-21 edge into the locker room at halftime.

“It was a rough game,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “It was sloppy and we made a lot of mistakes. We had some penalties that we need to clean up and some turnovers that we need to clean up.

“Luckily we hung in there and got wins these last two (games), but we really need to get this fixed if we’re going to be a good football team down the road.”

After taking advantage of a punt snap through the end zone for a safety to gain its two-point halftime lead, Science Hill shut down Bergeron in the second half after the 242-pound veteran signal-caller had plowed for 89 yards and touchdown runs of 2, 19 and 4 yards over the game’s first 24 minutes.