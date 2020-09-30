 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL: Seven college teams remain in sweepstakes for Tennessee High star Jaden Keller
PREP FOOTBALL: Seven college teams remain in sweepstakes for Tennessee High star Jaden Keller

Trenton Keller

Tennessee High's Jayden Keller (left) and Ridgeview's Trenton Adkins. 

 Bristol Herald Courier File Photos

Seven schools remain in the Jaden Keller sweepstakes.

Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State are still in contention for the services of the athlete from Tennessee High who could play on either side of the ball at the next level.

Keller made his intentions known on Wednesday night via his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Keller had a touchdown run and an interception return for a score last Friday in Tennessee High’s 28-24 loss to Greeneville, among the many moments he’s added to his highlight reel over the course of his prep career. The Vikings (3-2) host Volunteer on Friday night.

There is a chance Keller and Southwest Virginia’s top prospect could be college teammates

Ridgeview High School running back Trenton Adkins narrowed his choices down to five on Sept. 18 and had Tennessee and Virginia Tech on his list too. Penn State, West Virginia and Toledo are also vying for Adkins.

