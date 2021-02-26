PREP FOOTBALL: Seth Padgett will make head coaching debut for Patrick Henry

There won’t be the pageantry that comes with a traditional season-opener, but Seth Padgett is looking forward to his debut as the head football coach at Patrick Henry High School just the same.

The 38-year-old native of St. Paul, Virginia, has taken a unique path to get to this point as his coaching journey began after his time as a multi-sport star at St. Paul High School and following his days playing football for the Union College Bulldogs in Barbourville, Kentucky.

It has taken him to Menifee, California, where he went 5-4-1 in 2017 as the head coach at Santa Rosa Academy. There have been stints as an assistant coach at St. Paul, Fort Chiswell, Chilhowie, Eastside and PH.

Yet, his first game calling the shots at a school in Southwest Virginia comes today as PH travels to Holston (0-1) for a Hogoheegee District showdown between Washington County rivals in this unique season impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It’s a different time for all of us – coaches, players and fans – but our kids have stayed focused and not let any of that stuff bother them,” Padgett said. “They come to work every day and are working their butts off in practice. The transition has been really smooth.”