PREP FOOTBALL: Seth Padgett will make head coaching debut for Patrick Henry

There won’t be the pageantry that comes with a traditional season-opener, but Seth Padgett is looking forward to his debut as the head football coach at Patrick Henry High School just the same.
The 38-year-old native of St. Paul, Virginia, has taken a unique path to get to this point as his coaching journey began after his time as a multi-sport star at St. Paul High School and following his days playing football for the Union College Bulldogs in Barbourville, Kentucky.
It has taken him to Menifee, California, where he went 5-4-1 in 2017 as the head coach at Santa Rosa Academy. There have been stints as an assistant coach at St. Paul, Fort Chiswell, Chilhowie, Eastside and PH.
Yet, his first game calling the shots at a school in Southwest Virginia comes today as PH travels to Holston (0-1) for a Hogoheegee District showdown between Washington County rivals in this unique season impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“It’s a different time for all of us – coaches, players and fans – but our kids have stayed focused and not let any of that stuff bother them,” Padgett said. “They come to work every day and are working their butts off in practice. The transition has been really smooth.”
Patrick Henry went 13-1 last year, winning the Hogoheegee District and Region 1D titles. The season ended with a 41-16 setback to Galax in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
Fifteen of the 22 starters are back in the fold.
“The thing about these kids at PH is they are hard workers and focused,” Padgett said. “Being the defending Region D champions means a lot to ‘em and they want to defend their title. They are working their butts off.”
That experience and senior leadership have helped.
“Coach Padgett is a very intense coach who has fun when it’s time to have fun,” said defensive end Ean Rhea. “He’s come in with a plan and is getting the most out of everyone. I liked that he will coach you and expect the best.”
Running back/defensive back Connor Beeson is among the returnees and he’s recovered from a gruesome injury suffered late in last year’s state semifinal game against Galax. He broke the fibula and tibia – along with suffering a torn ligament – in his right leg, but has a new outlook and a new coach.
“My first impression of Coach Padgett was this guy wants to win and we’re gonna do it,” Beeson said. “Our coaches trust our players. Coach Padgett brings a different level of intensity to our team.”
That intensity will be needed against Holston, which fell to Patrick Henry in the second round of last year’s playoffs. The Cavaliers suffered a 24-20 season-opening setback to Grayson County on Monday.
“Holston is one of the top teams in our district and in our region,” Padgett said. “They are very good at the skill positions and very fundamentally sound up front and on defense. Coach [Derrick] Patterson and his staff do an excellent job. We will have our hands full Saturday. This is a big district game against a very good football team. We’ll find out really quickly where we’re at.”
