The Virginia High School League released its master football schedule on Monday, an occurrence that serves as an important date on the gridiron calendar.

“It confirms the season is on top of us and starting soon,” said Rye Cove coach Gary Collier.

By now, coaches, fans and media members have dissected the matchups and circled dates on the calendar as a new two-year scheduling cycle begins.

“I like to check out the games that are being played during our open week so we can plan scouting trips. Technology has changed scouting in a couple of ways,” said Honaker boss Todd Tiller. “With a lot of games being [streamed] on NFHS [Network] it makes it easier, but there is nothing better than going and seeing an opponent in person. I no longer take a notepad to jot down observations I use the notes app on my phone now.”

George Wythe (Region 1C), Grundy (Region 1D) and Graham (Region 2D) all won regional titles last year and Graham claimed the Class 2 state championship.

Rye Cove authored a memorable success story in 2022 as the Eagles went 7-3 and earned a share of the Cumberland District crown after years of hardships.

“There is still a lot of excitement at Rye Cove,” Collier said. “Our expectations are much higher now but that is where we want our program to be. I’m proud of our kids and how hard they are working.”

VHSL practice officially opens on July 27 as the countdown continues.

When does it set in for some coaches?

“After the [VHSL] dead period the first week of July,” Tiller said. “When that is over I know that is time to get everything ready for two-a-days and start making our daily practice schedules.”

The following is a look at 15 games involving local teams that feature some intriguing storylines:

Honaker at Lebanon, Aug. 24: The annual Coal Bowl between these Russell County rivals gets things started in far Southwest Virginia on a Thursday night.

Graham at Bluefield (W.Va.), Aug. 25: Defending VHSL Class 2 champion Graham carries a 30-game regular-season winning streak into the matchup with its biggest rival at historic Mitchell Stadium.

Carroll County at Grundy, Aug. 25: Keegan Bartley makes his debut as Grundy’s head coach as the Golden Wave tangle with the team from Hillsville for the first time since 2010.

Marion at Chilhowie, Aug. 25: This will be Reid Sturgill’s first game as Chilhowie’s boss as the Warriors try to snap a 14-game losing streak. Marion has lost nine straight since beating Chilhowie in the 2022 season-opener.

Christiansburg at Abingdon, Sept. 1: The Falcons welcome defending Region 3D champion Christiansburg, which beat Abingdon twice last season.

Honaker at Rye Cove, Sept. 8: These figure to be two of the best teams in Region 1D and it’s a guarantee there will be a capacity crowd in Clinchport.

Science Hill at Union, Sept. 8: You have to admire Union head coach Travis Turner, who always plays a rigorous schedule and his Bears will entertain one of the TSSAA’s largest schools this season.

Radford at Virginia High, Sept. 8: Radford head coach Michael Crist was the gridiron boss at Virginia High from 2013-2021 and returns to Bristol for this matchup.

Patrick Henry at Grundy, Sept. 15: Grundy posted a 30-19 win over Patrick Henry in the 2022 Region 1D championship game.

Union at Graham, Sept. 15: These teams have combined to win the last six Region 2D championships.

Holston at Honaker, Sept. 15: After moving from the Black Diamond District, Honaker plays its first Hogoheegee District football game as a member of the league since Nov. 6, 1987, which coincidentally enough was also against Holston.

Graham at George Wythe, Sept. 29: Defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Graham travels to 2022 VHSL Class 1 state runner-up GW.

Gate City at Tennessee High, Sept. 29: Gate City plays the team from Bristol, Tennessee, for the first time since 2000.

Virginia High at Jenkins (Ky.), Oct. 20: According to pigskin historian Rick Baker’s excellent online database – fourseasonsfootball.com – this will be the first time VHS has played a school from the Bluegrass State in the regular season.

How did that unique matchup come about?

“We had a scheduling conflict with two other teams that were booked on the same date,” said Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson. “When we looked online to see if any other teams were looking for a game [Jenkins] had posted on a West Virginia website that they needed one on that date and it just worked out.”

George Wythe at Grayson County, Oct. 27: A rematch of last year’s Region 1C finals in which George Wythe prevailed 48-28.