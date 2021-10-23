PREP FOOTBALL: Scammell's four TDs lead Grundy to 40-8 win over Hurley

He would score from 10 and 16 yards to put the Golden Wave up 26-0 with 1:01 left in the opening period. Nine of his carries were for at least eight yards.

“It was wide open. Our linemen, they continued from last week, they dominated and it was a wide open field,” said Scammell, who passed the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season. “You see a hole like that and your eyes get real big and you are just as happy as you can be.”

After Hurley gave Honaker some early trouble last week in a loss, Grundy head coach Craig Plymal had the Golden Wave ready to build off its own win over J.I. Burton.

“We challenged them all week because we saw a good Hurley team take the ball and drive on Honaker and it was a good possession for them,” Plymal said. “We didn’t want that, we wanted to come out and take control and we did.

“We had some number advantages and we had some size advantages and our kids played a little bit better defensively across the front today.”

While Grundy scored on all six of its possessions in the opening half, the young Rebels (1-5, 0-2) struggled offensively, finishing with just 84 yards.