PREP FOOTBALL: Scammell, surging Golden Wave run past Patrick Henry, 26-8

Grundy put on a clinic in ball control in the first half as Patrick Henry managed just 12 offensive plays from scrimmage and had nary a first down over the opening 24 minutes.

Meanwhile, Grundy pieced together extended drives in picking up chunks of yardage.

The Golden Wave held a 26-point lead by the time the Rebels recorded their initial first down midway through the third quarter.

Patrick Henry (6-3) was without the services of running back J-Kwon McFail and tight end/linebacker Connor Kausch, while linebacker Bobby Cline got injured on the opening kickoff and did not return.

It was a letdown after last Friday’s 14-10 Hogoheegee District win over Chilhowie.

“No excuses,” Padgett said. “Grundy played great tonight and they played well in this muddy mush and we didn’t. My hat’s off to them.”

Grundy had a major injury to deal with of its own as two-way lineman Logan Looney was sidelined. The guys up front helped pave the way for 346 rushing yards and center Camron Keen flawlessly snapped the ball in the less than ideal conditions.

Scammell added a 35-yard touchdown run with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter, a score that essentially sealed the deal.