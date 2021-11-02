PREP FOOTBALL: Scammell, surging Golden Wave run past Patrick Henry, 26-8

GRUNDY, Va. – Grundy High School’s football team picked up some valuable points on the VHSL playoff rating scale on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior running back Ian Scammell of the Golden Wave made it a point to once again show why he’s one of the top running backs in far Southwest Virginia.
Scammell rushed for 263 yards on 38 carries and scored four touchdowns as Grundy posted an impressive 26-8 non-district victory over the Patrick Henry Rebels.
With Nelson Memorial Field a muddy, mucky mess, Scammell wasn’t slowed in the sogginess.
“He’s a great player and a hard runner,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “This mud did not impact him at all. He took it right at us and we couldn’t stop him.”
Scammell ripped off a 32-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter and also tallied TD runs of 28 and 10 yards before halftime.
With the opposition failed to get much traction in the quagmire, Scammell just barreled straight ahead and piled up the yardage. The result was a quality win, a dirty uniform and a herculean performance.
“You get used to this practicing on it every day and from the games we have played here in the past,” Scammell said. “People who come over here for the first time struggle with it. It’s hard to run in and you have to get a feel for it.”
Grundy put on a clinic in ball control in the first half as Patrick Henry managed just 12 offensive plays from scrimmage and had nary a first down over the opening 24 minutes.
Meanwhile, Grundy pieced together extended drives in picking up chunks of yardage.
The Golden Wave held a 26-point lead by the time the Rebels recorded their initial first down midway through the third quarter.
Patrick Henry (6-3) was without the services of running back J-Kwon McFail and tight end/linebacker Connor Kausch, while linebacker Bobby Cline got injured on the opening kickoff and did not return.
It was a letdown after last Friday’s 14-10 Hogoheegee District win over Chilhowie.
“No excuses,” Padgett said. “Grundy played great tonight and they played well in this muddy mush and we didn’t. My hat’s off to them.”
Grundy had a major injury to deal with of its own as two-way lineman Logan Looney was sidelined. The guys up front helped pave the way for 346 rushing yards and center Camron Keen flawlessly snapped the ball in the less than ideal conditions.
Scammell added a 35-yard touchdown run with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter, a score that essentially sealed the deal.
The Wave (5-3) has won four in a row in playing themselves into the postseason and will likely be the fifth seed in the Region 1D field. Grundy plays at Class 2 Wise County Central on Friday in the final game of the regular season.
“We’ve had some bumps in the road, but we want to be where we’re at now and that’s in the playoffs,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “The kids have shown a lot of fight.”
Scammell showed a lot of skills on Tuesday.
“We told them [Monday] at practice that you had to forget the tippy-toeing and had to really put your foot in the ground and go,” Plymal said. “Ian Scammell didn’t tippy-toe.”
Patrick Henry 0 0 8 0—8
Grundy 0 18 8 0—26
Scoring Summary
G – Scammell 32 run (run failed)
G – Scammell 28 run (run failed)
G – Scammell 10 run (run failed)
G – Scammell 35 run (Vanover pass from Boyd)
PH – Beeson 5 run (T. Pecina pass from Belcher)
Team Stats
First Downs: PH 4, G 15; Rushes-Yards: PH 19-80, G 59-346; Passing Yards: PH 6-14-1, G 1-5-0; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 52, G 50; Fumbles-Lost: PH 2-2, G 2-0; Penalties-Yards: PH 2-10, G 8-65; Punts-Average: PH 4-23.8, G 1-28
