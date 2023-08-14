BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — There haven’t been many Wolves around for all three seasons of West Ridge football.

Sawyer Tate is one of them.

On a team dominated by seniors in West Ridge’s inaugural campaign in 2021, Tate was a rare sophomore who got on the field for a team that finished 9-3, while being the only Region 1-6A team to win a playoff game that season.

“I came in about halfway through my first year to play defense when Peyton [Greene) got hurt to play defensive back,” Tate said.

He has been playing ever since, both at receiver, defensive back and wherever West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton decides to use him.

“It seems like Sawyer has been here forever,” said Hilton, whose Wolves open the season on Friday at Volunteer. “He has been a long snapper for us, he has played a little bit of everywhere. He got hurt his sophomore year, but he is one that is left over from that first year that played a ton of football.

“We really need him to show these guys when the moment gets big how to respond and how to do things.”

West Ridge struggled through a 4-6 campaign last season after those 28 seniors on the previous team moved on. That inexperience showed in 2022, but Tate expects better results because of it.

“We had a lot of juniors playing last year and we have a good amount of seniors this year,” Tate said. “They are tough, physical players. We should be very good this year.”

Tate can play a little bit of everywhere, but definitely wants to be somewhere on the field.

“I play receiver, I want to score, but I like defensive back too,” he said. “That is where I started playing my sophomore year. I like both. We are going to open up the offense a little bit hopefully. We have got to keep playing physical, more physical than we did last year.”

One key to the West Ridge attack this season is junior quarterback Trey Frazier, who is beginning his second season at the position. He expects Tate to be a key target for him, along with Emilio Hogate, Dylan Fore and Bryson Horne, in addition to promising running back Ethan Amix. Center Josh Seto will also be a key cog for the Wolves.

“[Sawyer] got some experience last year. He is expected to have a big role this year,” Frazier said. “I think he is going to have a great senior season.”

While Tate isn’t an imposing figure, he doesn’t mind bringing down opponents. That is part of playing at the highest level of football in Tennessee. Tate is joined on that unit by Dylan Joyner, another senior who saw action as a sophomore for the Wolves. Carter Sanders and Trey West are a couple of other defensive players expected to show the younger Wolves how football is played against such larger schools as Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.

“You have just got to lead them and how them how to be physical,” Tate said. “You have got to play physical football in the 6A level.”

A former student at Sullivan South, one of three schools to make up West Ridge, Tate has seen the difference in the 4A ranks that the Rebels played in and what the Wolves face now in the Big East Conference.

“It just gets a lot more physical, a faster pace,” he said. “A lot more students.”

It took time for Tate and students from all three schools — Sullivan South, Central and North — to adjust to the crowded hallways in Blountville, but there was very little indication of any rivalry still existing between them from the start.

Tate said that attitude spread to the football team as well.

“You couldn’t come in and tell who is from each school,” he said. “We got along very well, way better than expected.”

Tate added that could be attributed to the West Ridge coaching staff, which had the task of bringing football players from three schools and molding them into a team.

“We are all a good unit.” Tate said. “The coaches have done very well being with all the kids and working hard with them to make them the best players they can be.”

Hilton acknowledges it will take time to develop the type of talent and depth needed to succeed on a consistent basis.

“We have got about 20 seniors. We need to get to a place where we have between 20-25 seniors every single year so there is consistency,” Hilton said. “All those older guys played that first year so last year was a big transition and it was seniors coming in who hadn’t played. This year will be another growing experience, but we do have some young guys that I think will develop and get better over the next two or three years and you will see that as we go throughout these next couple of years at West Ridge.”

It has been a fast three years, with Tate now a senior and not long from moving to the next stage is in his life. Expect him to enjoy his final year at West Ridge, especially on the football field.

“It has gone by pretty quick. School goes by fast,” he said. “We have been working really hard in the weight room this year, it has been a great year for us in the weight room. We are very strong compared to last year. We should be a lot better.”