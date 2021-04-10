PREP FOOTBALL: Satterfield's TD leads Union over Graham, 30-24

“It was a good game, hard-fought game,” Palmer said. “I feel like they were the more physical team today and they just stayed consistent.”

Graham was led on the ground by Justin Fritz, who had 98 yards, but 83 of those came on the game’s first play, eventually fumbling after the long run at the Union 7, but Zachary Blevins recovered in the end zone. Ben Morgan added the extra point and the G-Men were up 7-0 just 43 seconds into the game.

Yet, Union fought right back, scoring on a 3-yard run by Lomax. Kody Crist connected on a 33-yard field goal and Morgan hit from 22 to tie the score at 10-10 at the break. It would be 17-all going into the fourth after Jamir Blevins scored on a 5-yard run and Lomax got loose from 13 yards. Both teams traded scores in the fourth, a 5-yard scoring pass by Blevins to Zachary Blevins, and a 3-run by CJ Jones to tie the score at 24 with 4:24 left to play.

It was nothing unusual for Union to be in contention at Mitchell Stadium, having never lost on Graham’s home field.

“We handled the bus trip well, they were focused and ready to go this morning when we got to the field house,” Turner said. “We knew we had a shot coming in, had a chance to play. The kids just executed, they played hard. Both teams played hard and we were fortunate enough to have the ball at the end.”