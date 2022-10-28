Prep Football: Rye Cove follows Lane to landmark win

NORTON, Va. – Rye Cove Eagles quarterback Landon Lane endured a winless football season with the undermanned Eagles in 2021.

On Friday night, the 5-foot-9 sophomore starred in one of the biggest victories in school history.

Lane rushed for 99 yards and two scores as the Eagles downed the J.I. Burton Raiders 20-6. It was only second ever win for Rye Cove against Burton.

“This means a lot, especially after the way last season ended,” Lane said. “We basically ran the same play over and over last year, but I’ve learned a lot since then.”

After finishing 2021 with just 12 players, Rye Cove (8-1, 4-0) can clinch the Cumberland District title next week with a victory against rival Twin Springs.

Not bad considering the Eagles last made the playoffs in 2011.

Burton opened the scoring with a 14-yard pass to Brayden Dutton.

That was the only highlight for Burton, as the Eagles controlled the game with an unbalanced offensive line and the creativity of Lane.

“Fearless is a good word for Landon,” first-year RC coach Gary Collier said. “He doesn’t have that much experience at quarterback, but he’s a leader and he stepped up tonight. A lot of people didn’t think we could win this game, but we did.”

Rye Cove fans will long remember the 18-play scoring drive in the first half that lasted nine minutes and eight seconds.

“We knew that Burton was explosive, so we wanted to hold the ball,” Lane said.

Payton Darnell added 60 yards rushing for Rye Cove, while Lane set up a score with a blocked punt and Jay Bowen recovered a fumble.

Burton (4-5, 3-1) managed 126 total yards as Bowen and Luke Jessee combined for 10 tackles.

Dutton led the Raiders with 78 yards rushing on nine carries, as Burton found little success with its familiar jet sweep.

“Rye Cove had a good defensive game plan,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “They stopped our speed guys and our pass. We just couldn’t get anything going. Hard night.”

Caudill was impressed with the work of Lane.

“He’s got some quick feet, he runs the ball well and he takes care of the ball. When a team controls the ball like Rye Cove did, it’s hard to beat them,” Caudill said.

The Burton coach said he expected the unbalanced line ploy from the Eagles.

“We worked on it all week and got our guys in the right gaps. We just didn’t make tackles, and (Rye Cove) kind of whipped us up front,” Caudill said. “We’ve got to get a little stronger.”

Collier was surrounded by the large crowd of Eagle fans after the latest chapter in the scrapbook-worthy season.

“Our fans travel so well and they are really behind this program,” Collier said. “This win is huge for us. I’ve looked at the playoff points, but winning takes care of points. We’re hungry for more.”

Collier explained the basic strategy for the Eagles.

“Burton is big up front, but we knew that we had a chance if we stopped their speedsters,” Collier said. “Our coaches did a good job and our kids executed the plan.

“We will enjoy this one for 24 hours, and then we’ve got to work for Twin Springs. It’s going to be packed, but we will be prepared.”

What’s the key to one of the biggest turnarounds in the state?

“The culture has changed since Coach Collier and all his great assistants arrived,” Lane said “It’s more than football. We go to work every day and try to do everything right.”

Rye Cove 0 12 8 0-20

J.I. Burton 6 0 0 0-6

Scoring Summary

JIB – Dutton 14 pass from Godsey (kick failed)

RC – Lane 5 run (pass failed)

RC – Lane 1 run (run failed)

RC – Darnell 8 run (Darnell run)

Team Stats

First Downs: RC17, JIB 8; Rushes-Yards: RC 48-200, JIB 22-84; Passing Yards: RC 44, JIB 42; Comp-Att.-Int.: RC 5-10-0, JIB 7-15-1; Fumbles-Lost: RC 1-0, JIB 2-1; Penalties-Yards: RC 3-25, JIB 6-38; Punts-Average: RC 3-29, JIB 3-37