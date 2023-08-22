RURAL RETREAT, Va. — After seeing little playing time as a freshman at Rural Retreat, Tucker Fontaine decided not to return to the gridiron.

“I just didn’t like football because I didn’t play freshman year,” said Fontaine, a senior wide receiver and defensive back for the Indians. “Then I came back.”

Rural Retreat finished 5-5 that season, narrowly missing out on an elusive postseason berth.

“It was a fun season, I wish I was out there playing, but we had a good team,” said Fontaine, who watched the Indians with the rest of the Rural Retreat supporters in the bleachers. “We did good that year.”

What a difference a year made. Fontaine returned last season and was able to quickly catch up on what he missed.

“I missed it a lot. Coming into my junior season I was still learning how to play,” Fontaine said. “I had to kind to learn all the plays, learn the defense. I started getting into the groove of it during the summer after my sophomore year. Coming into the season my junior year, I already knew all the plays.”

That experience is expected to continue to pay dividends this season for Fontaine and the Indians.

“I am very anxious,” said Fontaine, who had two interceptions in a benefit game victory over Marion on Friday night. “We should be pretty good.”

Rural Retreat, which opens its season on Friday by hosting Fort Chiswell, is still looking for its first playoff berth since 2017 after a season-ending loss to Lebanon put the Indians at 4-5 and on the outside looking in last year.

“It was devastating, but we are coming back this year,” Fontaine said. “I hope to make it this year.”

With talented senior running back Gatlin Hight having graduated, Fontaine is hoping the Indians might throw the ball more this season with senior quarterback Caleb Roberts directing the attack.

“I am hoping so,” he said. “I am looking forward to it.”

If the ball is thrown in his direction, he can usually bring it down.

“I have got good hands,” Fontaine said. “I can catch the ball pretty good and I can run some good routes.”

Fontaine, like Roberts, is also a terrific baseball player, either on the mound or roaming center field for the Indians. He doesn’t see a lot of similarities between the sports.

“Not really,” he said. “Throwing a football can help me throw a baseball better, but that is about it.”

The Hogoheegee District has undergone change this season, with Lebanon leaving for the Southwest District and Honaker joining after departing from the Black Diamond District. Honaker appears to be the preseason favorite, but don’t count out the Indians.

“We have just got to prepare for [Honaker] just like every other team and hope it works out,” he said. “I think we have a good chance this year. We have got a very good ball team.”

Fontaine would like nothing better than to open the season with a win over Wythe County rival Fort Chiswell on Friday, and follow that up a similar result against George Wythe next month. The Indians haven’t beaten the Maroons and Pioneers in the same season since 2005.

“We don’t like losing to either one of those,” said Fontaine, with a smile. “I am looking forward to playing every team this year.”

Rural Retreat head coach Jamey Hughes isn’t sure any Class 1 team will face are more competitive stretch over a three-week period than Grayson County, George Wythe and Patrick Henry that begins in three weeks. There is little doubt Fontaine is correct in his assessment for that stretch and the entire campaign.

“We have got to work hard during practice,” he said. “Last year we worked hard in practice, but we were a little light. This year we have got to go hard.”

Fontaine, who hopes to have a collegiate career, either in football or baseball, is looking to cap off his tenure at Rural Retreat with a big season ahead. He certainly has a soft spot for his high school home.

“It is a nice place,” he said. “All the fans are supportive, they always come out on Friday nights. They support us, they are good fans. It is a good place.”