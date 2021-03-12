PREP FOOTBALL: Rural Retreat rolls to 33-11 win over Chilhowie

RURAL RETREAT, Va. - Lucas Brewer had only experienced heartache in four previous meetings with Chilhowie, three of which he played in.
He felt much better after a rainy homecoming Friday night.
“It is just a surreal feeling right now,” said Brewer, who scored three touchdowns in Rural Retreat’s 33-11 Hogoheegee District victory over Chilhowie. “We have been blown out of the water for the past four years, three years that I have been playing here.
“It is an awesome moment ... never in my life have we beaten Chilhowie.”
Rural Retreat (2-1) used big plays to topple the Warriors, led by Brewer, who returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown, took a fumble to the end zone from 22 yards and added a more conventional 61-yard run from scrimmage for a third score.
“Lucas has had a lot of big games for us. He has been on that field every varsity football game since he has been a freshman,” Rural Retreat head coach Jamey Hughes said. “He was practicing with the varsity when he was in eighth grade and he played JV as an eighth grader.
“He has been a good one for us. I think his sophomore year he got three or four games in and he got hurt, tore his menisius, but he has been a pretty consistent performer for us.”
Brewer quickly shifted the credit elsewhere for his two defensive scores for the Indians, who forced six Chilhowie turnovers, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
“The only thing I can credit that to is solid defense all around and blocking when I picked it,” Brewer said.
Chilhowie (2-2) had scored at least 50 points during its four-game win streak over the Indians, but managed just 11 in this one, including only a field goal after the opening period.
“Our two losses this year and even in our wins, we have made too many mistakes offensively and it caught up to us tonight in a big way,” Chilhowie head coach Jeff Robinson said. “Those two non-offensive touchdowns were the difference in the game when it came right down to it. We played hard, we played well, just way too many mistakes.”
A nifty 43-yard run by Chase Lewis set up Chilhowie’s lone touchdown, a 9-run D.J. Martin, followed by conversion run from Jordan Williams for an 8-0 lead with 3:43 left in the first quarter.
Brewer’s first of two defensive scores came with 1:07 left until the break, picking off a Martin pass and outrunning the Warriors 55 yards for the score to narrow the margin to 8-6 after a first half that was preceded by homecoming ceremonies.
“I am just proud of them. It is a great win for them and they really wanted to beat Chilhowie,” Hughes said. “They get all wrapped up in that homecoming stuff. I wasn’t too crazy about the homecoming stuff, especially in the first quarter, I was over the homecoming part.”
A pair of big offensive plays sparked the Indians to a 27 points in the second half, including 20 in the third quarter, started with a 62-yard scoring pass from Wyatt Sage to Gatlin Hight down the left sideline.
Chilhowie pulled with 12-11 with 5:11 left in the third quarter on a 34-yard field goal by Daniel Hutton. It was all Indians from that point, taking an advantage of good field position following another fumble with Sage scoring from the 1-yard out with 19 seconds on the clock.
“We had seen on film they had fumbled a lot in the wet weather last week and we just took advantage of that this week,” Brewer said. “We made sure to take advantage of it.”
After two short running plays, the Warriors tried to get in another play with 2 seconds left in the third when the ball squirted loose and Brewer took it 22 yards to the end zone for 26-11 lead.
“I am not positive, but I am not sure we have scored a defensive touchdown in the probably four or five years and we got two tonight,” Hughes said. “We needed them both when they happened too.”
It was Brewer again, breaking loose for 61 yards in the fourth for the final margin. Eli Fortuner was one of several defensive standouts for the Indians, who also got interceptions from Hight and Sage.
“I knew they had a good football team. On film I was impressed,” Robinson said. “I was really surprised how well we handled them at the line of scrimmage. The long touchdown pass and the long run, take away those two and I thought we held them down pretty good.”
Chilhowie will have a week off before hosting Patrick Henry on March 26.
“We have got an off week next week so hopefully we can get some things fixed,” Robinson said. “We are two-thirds of the way through the year so it time, these things should be fixed. As coaches we have got to get back to the drawing board and make sure these kids are ready to play next time out.”
Rural Retreat will visit Northwood on Friday, with confidence after finally taking down the Warriors, who had combined to score 212 points in the previous four meetings with the Indians.
“They have gotten the best of us the last couple of years, that is for sure,” Hughes said. “We were all out of sorts there early, but I am proud of our kids, they stayed after it in the first half and kept us in the game there and we got a big score.
“We felt good coming out in the second half because we had done some good things, but we just had to clean up our mistakes.”
Chilhowie 8 0 3 0 - 11
Rural Retreat 0 6 20 7 - 33
Scoring summary
CH-Martin 9 run (Williams run)
RR-Brewer 55 interception run (pass failed)
RR-Hight 62 pass from Sage (run failed)
CH-Hutton 34 field goal
RR-Sage 1 run (Brewer kick)
RR-Brewer 22 fumble return (Brewer kick)
RR-Brewer 61 run (Hight kick)
Team stats
First downs: CH 13; RR 11. Rush-yards: CH 45-179; RR 28-192. Comp-Att-Int: CH 5-17-3; RR 5-11-1. Pass yards: CH 58; RR 106. Fumbles-lost: CH 5-3; RR 2-1. Penalty-yards: CH 7-46; RR 3-16. Punts-Avg: CH 2-32.5; RR 4-23.0.
