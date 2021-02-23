PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wise County Central, Hurley, Rural Retreat, Grayson County, Union earn opening night wins

Gabe Bolling scored on a pair of short runs set up by a blocked punt and long punt return to lift the Wise County Central Warriors to a 14-7 Mountain 7 District football victory to ruin Todd Tiller’s first game as head coach of Ridgeview.

Bolling scored on a 2-yard run third quarter run after the Warriors blocked a Ridgeview punt that went out of bounds at the 5. He would score again on a 1-yard plunge after Ethan Mullins returned a punt nearly 70 yards to the 1.

That score with 1:02 left in the third quarter proved to be the difference in the game.

Ridgeview took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard scoring pass from Nick Phillips to Brandon Beavers. Toledo signee Trenton Adkins ran for 80 yards on 16 carries for Ridgeview, in addition to recording 10 tackles.

Wise County Central was led by C.J. Crabtree, who finished with 57 yards, while Bolling added 46 yards on the ground. The Warriors didn’t complete a pass in the win.

Ridgeview, which punted six times, was called for nine penalties for 90 yards.

Wise Co. Central 0 0 14 0-14

Ridgeview 7 0 0 0-0

Scoring Summary