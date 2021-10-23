PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wise Central puts up 72, Graham hangs 58 on Pulaski County, Carter Creasy (Tazewell) puts on an air show, Zavier Lomax (Union), J-Kwon McFail (Patrick Henry), Jaymen Buchanan (J.I. Burton) star

In a game Wise County Central played at home, the Warriors were frequent visitors to the end zone.
Eight different players scored touchdowns for Central as the Warriors rolled to a 72-21 Mountain 7 District football victory over the Lee High Generals on Friday night.
The 72 points established a single-game program record for Central and were the most scored by a team in far Southwest Virginia this season.
Central (5-3) ran 30 offensive plays from scrimmage and scored on nine of them. The Warriors also scored via a safety and a kickoff return.
Matthew Boggs had three of the team’s touchdowns and all of his scores came in the first quarter.
Tyson Tester, Ethan Mullins (three carries, 81 yards), Logan Mullins, Alec Gent, Dane Elkins, Ford Riley and Talan Yates also got in on the TD party for Central, which led 51-7 at halftime.
Elkins scored on a 21-yard run with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter, recovering a fumble by a teammate and racing to the end zone on a night when everything went right.
Central carried the ball 24 times for 399 yards, a sublime 16.6 yards per carry.
Ricky Onate was a perfect 10-for-10 on extra-point kicks.
Lee (3-5) received two touchdown passes from Brynnen Pendergraft and 56 rushing yards from Jace Perkins.
Scoring Summary
WC – M. Boggs 5 run (Onate kick)
WC – M. Boggs 35 run (Onate kick)
WC – Safety, blocked punt out of end zone
WC – M. Boggs 61 kickoff return (Onate kick)
WC – Tester 8 run (Onate kick)
WC – E. Mullins 62 run (Onate kick)
WC – L. Mullins 20 pass from Church (Onate kick)
L – Perkins 48 run (Dinsmore kick)
WC – Gent 55 run (Onate kick)
WC – Elkins 21 fumble recovery (Onate kick)
L – Hammond 18 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
WC – Riley 2 run (Onate kick)
L – Hammonds 63 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
WC -- Yates 48 run (Onate kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 10, WC 12; Rushes-Yards: L 29-129, WC 24-399; Passing Yards: L 174, WC 94; Comp-Att-Int.: L 12-26-2, WC 5-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 2-0, WC 1-1; Penalties-Yards: L 4-37, WC 6-60; Punts-Average: L 3-31.3, WC 0-0
Graham 58, Pulaski County 18
The Graham G-Men are looking like the men to beat in far Southwest Virginia.
With Zach Blevins passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 131 yards and another score, the bunch from Bluefield improved to 8-0 with an impressive road win over the Pulaski County Cougars.
A week after a 56-23 win over Virginia High, Graham did not have a letdown in the slightest.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added a touchdown run, touchdown pass and returned a punt for a score as well.
Pulaski County (4-4) was outgained 392-249 in total yardage and the Cougars committed three turnovers.
Graham and Holston (8-0) are the only unbeaten squads still standing in far Southwest Virginia.
Graham 16 14 21 7—58
Pulaski County 6 6 6 0—18
Scoring Summary
G – Watkins 36 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
PC – Lyman 42 pass from Gallimore (pass failed)
G – Morgan 21 FG
G – Turner-Bradshaw 65 punt return (kick failed)
PC – Burton 45 run (pass failed)
G – Clements 2 run (Morgan kick)
G – Turner-Bradshaw 42 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Turner-Bradshaw 22 run (Morgan kick)
PC – Lyman 6 pass from Gallimore (pass failed)
G – Blevins 8 run (Morgan kick)
G – Clements 3 fumble return (Morgan kick)
G – Watkins 64 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 19, PC 14; Rushes-Yards: G 36-240, PC 36-74; Passing Yards: G 152, PC 175; Comp-Att-Int.: G 7-9-0, PC 13-20-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 2-0, PC 4-3; Penalties-Yards: G 6-55, PC 9-70; Punts-Average: G 2-40, PC 4-25.3
Union 49, Richlands 27
Zavier Lomax rushed for 211 yards on 24 carries and scored four touchdowns as the Union Bears rolled to a win over rival Richlands.
Corbyn Jenkins returned a fumble for a touchdown 53 seconds into the contest and that set the tone for the team from Big Stone Gap as Union (6-2) bounced back from last week’s 31-7 loss to Wise County Central and tuned up for next week’s Mountain 7 District showdown with Abingdon.
Union sprinted out to a 28-0 lead with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter and finished with 390 yards of total offense.
At one time the most competitive and highly-anticipated showdown in Southwest Virginia each year, Friday marked the third straight meeting in which Union beat Richlands by double digits. The Bears have won eight of the 11 all-time meetings with the Blue Tornado.
Sage Webb scored three of Richlands’ four touchdowns, while the Blues (3-4) received 162 passing yards and two TDs from quarterback Gavin Cox.
Richlands 0 0 14 13—27
Union 14 14 14 7—49
Scoring Summary
U – C. Jenkins 26 fumble return (Wharton kick)
U – Satterfield 12 run (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 6 run (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 5 run (Wharton kick)
R – Webb 4 run (Bandy kick)
U – Lomax 5 run (Wharton kick)
R – Webb 95 kickoff return (Bandy kick)
U – Bunch 1 run (M. Jenkins kick)
R – Webb 5 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
U – Lomax 7 run (Wharton kick)
R – Hale 7 pass from Cox (kick blocked)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 14, U 23; Rushes-Yards: R 29-104, U 46-317; Passing Yards: R 162, U 73; Comp-Att-Int.: R 13-26-0, U 3-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-1, U 0-0; Penalties-Yards: R 5-40, U 5-45; Punts-Average: R 2-40, U 1-35
J.I. Burton 34, Castlewood 13
Jaymen Buchanan and Brayden Dutton were quite the dynamic duo for J.I. Burton as the Raiders recorded their first win of the season.
Buchanan rushed for 137 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, while also tossing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dutton.
Dutton tallied 102 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 23 yards in totaling two TDs as well.
Burton (1-7) held a 324-159 edge in total offense.
Castlewood (2-5) was led by Landen Taylor’s 95 rushing yards. Taylor and Brad Steffey reached the end zone for the Blue Devils.
Castlewood 0 0 7 6—13
J.I. Burton 6 15 6 7—34
Scoring Summary
JIB – Dutton 20 pass from Buchanan (kick failed)
JIB – Dutton 58 run (Dutton run)
JIB – Buchanan 17 run (kick failed)
JIB – Tayborn 4 run (kick failed)
C – Taylor 6 run (Gibson kick)
JIB – Buchanan 35 run (Jones kick)
C – Steffey 10 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 10, JIB 17; Rushes-Yards: C 46-138, JIB 30-269; Passing Yards: C 21, JIB 55; Comp-Att-Int.: C 2-4-0, JIB 7-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 0-0, JIB 1-1; Penalties-Yards: C 4-30, JIB 5-40; Punts-Average: C 5-21.4, JIB 1-9.
Tazewell 40, Marion 14
Tazewell’s Southwest District game at Marion on Friday night turned into an air show.
Connor Creasy passed for 407 yards and five touchdowns on 24-of-35 passing in leading Tazewell to a triumph as Reid Osborne showcased his strong arm for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Creasy threw three touchdown passes to Cassius Harris, who finished with nine grabs for 230 yards. Ethan Mills and Chase Noel also hauled in scoring strikes.
The Bulldogs (3-5) trailed 6-0 early and led just 12-6 at halftime, but put the game away with a 22-point third-quarter onslaught.
Osborne passed for 241 yards for Marion as he tossed a TD pass to Brenner Davis and Logan Langston (five catches, 89 yards) was his top target.
The teams combined for 75 pass attempts and 20 penalties.
Tazewell 6 6 22 6—40
Marion 6 0 0 8—14
Scoring Summary
M – Trenton Watkins 1 run (kick failed)
T – Harris 56 pass from Creasy (conversion failed)
T – Harris 80 pass from Creasy (conversion failed)
T – Ethan Mills 10 pass from Creasy (Harris pass from Witt)
T – Noel 37 pass from Creasy (Mullins run)
T – Harris 8 pass from Creasy (kick failed)
M – Safety
M – B. Davis 11 pass from Osborne (kick failed)
T – Mullins 5 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: T 12, M 13; Rushes-Yards: T 55, M 40; Passing Yards: T 407, M 241; Comp-Att-Int.: T 24-35-0, M 20-40-1; Fumbles-Lost: T 1-0, M 1-0; Penalties-Yards: T 14-130, M 6-60; Punts-Average: T 5-26, M 6-36.
Patrick Henry 27, Honaker 21
Connor Beeson scored on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown run with 5:50 remaining as Patrick Henry posted a win over the Honaker Tigers in a game played at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
J-Kwon McFail scored three touchdowns and ran for more than 200 yards for the Rebels, who improved to 5-2.
PH led 21-7 with 11:41 remaining in the third quarter, but Honaker (4-3) rallied to tie the game.
VOLLEYBALL
South Greene 3, Summertown 2
Jordyn Roderick slammed down 22 kills as South Greene won the TSSAA Class A state championship with a 25-23, 16-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-13 victory over Summertown.
Hume-Fogg (Class AA) and Nolensville (Class AAA) also won titles on Friday.