PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wise Central puts up 72, Graham hangs 58 on Pulaski County, Carter Creasy (Tazewell) puts on an air show, Zavier Lomax (Union), J-Kwon McFail (Patrick Henry), Jaymen Buchanan (J.I. Burton) star

In a game Wise County Central played at home, the Warriors were frequent visitors to the end zone.

Eight different players scored touchdowns for Central as the Warriors rolled to a 72-21 Mountain 7 District football victory over the Lee High Generals on Friday night.

The 72 points established a single-game program record for Central and were the most scored by a team in far Southwest Virginia this season.

Central (5-3) ran 30 offensive plays from scrimmage and scored on nine of them. The Warriors also scored via a safety and a kickoff return.

Matthew Boggs had three of the team’s touchdowns and all of his scores came in the first quarter.

Tyson Tester, Ethan Mullins (three carries, 81 yards), Logan Mullins, Alec Gent, Dane Elkins, Ford Riley and Talan Yates also got in on the TD party for Central, which led 51-7 at halftime.

Elkins scored on a 21-yard run with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter, recovering a fumble by a teammate and racing to the end zone on a night when everything went right.

Central carried the ball 24 times for 399 yards, a sublime 16.6 yards per carry.

Ricky Onate was a perfect 10-for-10 on extra-point kicks.