PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Virginia High’s football team made a 246-mile road trip on Friday night and the long haul resulted in some school history for the Bearcats.
Senior Ajaani Delaney scored four touchdowns as VHS improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1988 with a 49-35 win over the Spotswood Trailblazers in the Shenandoah Valley.
VHS trailed 13-7 at halftime, but dominated the final two quarters.
"Being down at halftime … I'm just really proud of our guys and how they handled the trip," Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson told the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record. "You know we got out healthy and we got out with a win."
Delaney ripped the ball out of a Spotswood receiver’s hands and returned it for a score, had a touchdown run and also caught a couple of TD passes from Stevie Thomas.
Thomas had two TD runs and caught a scoring strike from Brody Jones too.
"Those [running backs] are our leaders," Patterson said. "That's what we're really good at, is our skill players."
Spotswood (1-4) committed five turnovers in the second half.
Virginia High 7 0 21 21—49
Spotswood 13 0 0 22—35
Scoring Summary
VHS – Thomas 60 pass from Jones (Cox kick)
S – Holsapple 6 run (Blackwell kick)
S – Burtner run (Blackwell kick)
VHS – Thomas 54 run (Cox kick)
VHS – Delaney fumble return (Cox kick)
VHS – Delaney 52 pass from Thomas (Cox kick)
S – Holsapple 1 run (Burtner run)
VHS – Delaney 65 run (Cox kick)
VHS – Delaney 25 pass from Thomas (Cox kick)
S – Lubin 30 run (Blackwell kick)
VHS – Thomas 30 run (Cox kick)
S – Holsapple 3 run (Blackwell kick)
Holston 28, Narrows 6
Trent Johnson scored two touchdowns and Caleb Casey made 14 tackles as Holston improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2009.
Johnson had Holston’s first and last touchdowns and finished with 71 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards. Jordan Ezzell and Brycen Sheets also scored as Holston piled up 278 yards of total offense.
Lane Blevins added 12 tackles as he and Casey each finished with three sacks.
Holston led just 7-6 at halftime, but dominated the final two quarters.
Narrows 6 0 0 0—6
Holston 7 0 14 7—28
Scoring Summary
H – Johnson 16 run (Hall kick)
N – Pruett 20 pass from McGlothlin (run failed)
H – Ezzell 29 run (Hall kick)
H – Sheets 2 run (Hall kick)
H – Johnson 31 run (Hall kick)
Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12
Collins-to-Gray was the winning combination for the Eastside Spartans on Friday as they beat J.I. Burton for just the second time in program history.
Jaxsyn Collins threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, with Jordan Gray hauling in seven catches 215 yards and three of those scores. Collins also had nine tackles.
Eastside (3-2) held a 412-193 edge in total offense.
Ethan Hill added 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns to the offensive outburst.
J.I. Burton (0-5) received 76 rushing yards and 71 passing yards from Jaymen Buchanan. Buchanan and Xadrian Taybron were responsible for the Raiders’ touchdowns.
Eastside 14 6 7 13—40
J.I. Burton 0 0 6 6—12
Scoring Summary
E – Gray 71 pass from J. Collins (kick blocked)
E – Hill 75 run (Gray pass from J. Collins)
E – Hill 4 run (kick failed)
E – Hill 26 run (McConnell kick)
JIB – Buchanan 25 run (pass failed)
E – Gray 45 pass from J. Collins (McConnell kick)
JIB – Taybron 3 run (run failed)
E – Gray 59 pass from J. Collins (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 14, JIB 13; Rushes-Yards: E 22-147, JIB 37-145; Passing Yards: E 274, JIB 71; Comp-Att-Int.: E 10-16-1, JIB 12-28-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 2-2, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: E 4-40, JIB 9-55; Punts-Average: E 2-31.5, JIB 7-30
Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14
Freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn threw for 242 yards and five touchdowns on 12-of-14 passing, while Cannon Hill rushed for 157 yards on 18 carries as the Ridgeview Wolfpack improved to 5-0 by beating Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Brandon Beavers (five catches, 173 yards, four TDs) was the primary recipient of O’Quinn’s scoring strikes. Koda Counts (four catches, 55 yards, one TD) also had a productive night catching the ball.
Ridgeview held a 413-197 edge in total offense as it tuned up for next week’s showdown at Union.
Richlands (1-3) received 75 rushing yards from Dylan Brown, while Gavin Cox threw for 146 yards and a TD toss to Sage Webb. Webb had five catches for 94 yards. The Blue Tornado committed five turnovers.
Ridgeview 21 14 14 0—49
Richlands 0 7 7 0—14
Scoring Summary
Rid – Hill 2 run (Goodman kick)
Rid – Beavers 71 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
Rid – Beavers 38 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
Ric – Webb 38 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
Rid – Beavers 21 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
Rid – Counts 20 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
Ric – Webb 5 run (Bandy kick)
Rid – Hartsock 6 run (Goodman kick)
Rid – Beavers 10 pass from R. O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: Rid 20, Ric 11; Rushes-Yards: Rid 36-171, Ric 36-51; Passing Yards: Rid 242, Ric 146; Comp-Att-Int.: Rid 12-14-0, Ric 8-19-2; Fumbles-Lost: Rid 1-1, Ric 3-3; Penalties-Yards: Rid 6-64, Ric 3-33; Punts-Average: Rid 2-34.5, Ric 2-29
Castlewood 44, Bland County 28
Landen Taylor was hard to stop as he rushed 18 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils blew past Bland County.
Taylor’s total was third all-time for one game in the Castlewood record book.
Taylor set the tempo with a 91-yard TD for the first score.
Jackson Johnson led Bland County with 99 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Brad Steffey paced the Castlewood defense with a fumble recovery and 11 tackles.
Bland County 0 0 16 12-28
Castlewood 10 14 7 13-44
Scoring Summary
C – Taylor 91 run (Gibson kick)
C – Gibson 19 FG
C – Castle 15 pass from Kiser (Gibson kick)
C – Taylor 1 run (Gibson kick)
BC – Hall 37 run (Hall run)
BC – Hall 1 run (Hall run)
C – Taylor 54 run (Gibson kick)
BC – Johnson 46 run (run failed)
C – Maxfield recovered punt in end zone (kick failed)
BC – Hall 1 run (run failed)
C – Taylor 3 run (Gibson kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: BC 12 , C 12; Rushes-Yards: BC 49-213, C 40-350; Passing Yards: BC 22, C 54; Comp-Att-Int.: BC 4-11-2, C 3-3-0; Fumbles-Lost: BC 3-2, C 9-5; Penalties-Yards: BC 3-20, C 5-50; Punts-Average: BC 5-22, C 1-32
Gate City 30, Lebanon 21
Carson Jenkins rushed for 161 yards and scored four touchdowns as Gate City grabbed a win over the Lebanon Pioneers at Harry Stuart Field.
The Blue Devils (2-3) were outgained 292-230, but made enough plays to prevail. Jenkins was a one-man wrecking crew and his kickoff return for a touchdown with four seconds left in the third quarter was a gamebreaker. The William & Mary commit also had a touchdown pass.
Lebanon (0-5) received 104 rushing yards and two field goals from Carter Dillon, 104 passing yards from Hunter Musick and nine tackles from JD Tatum.
Gate City 6 12 6 6—30
Lebanon 3 7 3 8—21
Scoring Summary
L – C. Dillon 34 FG
GC – Jenkins 17 run (kick blocked)
GC – Jenkins 34 run (run failed)
L – Crabtree INT return (C. Dillon kick)
GC – Jenkins 29 run (run failed)
L – C. Dillon 24 FG
GC – Jenkins 70 kickoff return (run failed)
GC – Stokes 7 pass from Jenkins (run failed)
L – Taylor 3 run (Taylor pass from C. Dillon)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 12, L 17; Rushes-Yards: GC 33-223, L 49-178; Passing Yards: GC 7, L 114; Comp-Att-Int.: GC 1-3-1, L 13-21-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 0-0, L 0-0; Penalties-Yards: GC 8-60, L 8-57; Punts-Average: GC 3-36.4, L 4-39.5
Patrick Henry 27, Rural Retreat 0
Connor Beeson rushed for three touchdowns in the second quarter and that offensive outburst was the difference as the Patrick Henry Rebels earned a key Hogoheegee District road win.
Beeson supplied 154 rushing yards on 20 carries, while J-Kwon McFail added 167 yards on 20 carries and a score.
Cody Pruitt had seven tackles and an interception, Connor Kausch forced two fumbles and Cody Pecina picked off a pass to lead the way for the PH defense.
The Rebels (4-1, 2-0) host Holston (5-0, 0-0) in a marquee game next Friday night.
Rural Retreat (2-2, 0-1) received 159 rushing yards on 17 carries from Jacob Alford.
Patrick Henry 0 20 0 7—7
Rural Retreat 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
PH – Beeson 3 run (run failed)
PH – Beeson 69 run (Campos kick)
PH – Beeson 16 run (Campos kick)
PH – McFail 74 run (Campos kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: PH 15, RR 12; Rushes-Yards: PH 48-340, RR 40-192; Passing Yards: PH 0, RR 12; Comp-Att-Int.: PH 0-1-0, RR 1-10-2; Fumbles-Lost: PH 5-2, RR 4-3; Penalties-Yards: PH 4-35, RR 5-25; Punts-Average: PH 2-30, RR 3-13.
Elizabethton 49, Sullivan East 0
Nate Stephens and Cade Russell scored two touchdowns apiece as Elizabethton rolled up 451 yards of total offense in powering past Sullivan East.
East (1-6) was blanked for the first time this season.
Elizabethton 28 14 0 7—49
Sullivan East 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
E – Russell 3 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Stephens 3 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Russell 1 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Roberts 45 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Stephens 34 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Holzer 30 run (Smithdeal kick)
E – Mitchell 28 pass from Maupin (Campbell kick)
Tazewell 47, Grundy 14
Freshman quarterback Carter Creasy of Tazewell threw a single-game school-record six touchdown passes as the Bulldogs had no trouble earning a non-district win over Grundy.
Creasy was 18-of-27 for 356 yards and also rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries and a score. Logan McDonald (four catches, 102 yards, three TDs), Cassius Harris (seven carries, 169 yards, two TDs), Jared Mullins (two catches, 16 yards, one TD) and Ethan Mills (five catches, 79 yards) were Creasy’s targets.
The 356 yards were the second-most in program history behind Cody McCann’s 387 in 2012.
The Bulldogs (2-3) finished with 506 yards of total offense.
Grundy (1-3) was led by Ian Scammell’s 131 rushing yards, while Ethan Roberts and Wyatt Bush had touchdown runs.
Grundy 0 0 6 8—14
Tazewell 14 14 13 6—47
Scoring Summary
T – McDonald 16 pass from Creasy (Jar. Mullins kick)
T – Harris 27 pass from Creasy (Jar. Mullins kick)
T – McDonald 18 pass from Creasy (Jar. Mullins kick)
T – McDonald 50 pass from Creasy (Jar. Mullins kick)
T – Jar. Mullins 10 pass from Creasy (Jar. Mullins kick)
G – Bush 6 run (run failed)
T – Harris 51 pass from Creasy (kick blocked)
T – Creasy 12 run (kick blocked)
G – Roberts 8 run (Bush run)
West Ridge 28, William Blount 21
Ethan Bergeron threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the West Ridge Wolves won on the road. Cale Bryant also tallied a TD for the Wolves, who are now 3-2.
Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30
Ryan Horne rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns as the Twin Springs Titans improved to 4-1 with a road win over Twin Valley.
Eli McCoy had a touchdown pass, two receiving TDs and a scoring run, while Abel Dingus tossed two TD passes of his own.
Twin Valley is now 4-1.
Union 40, Thomas Walker 29
Union scored the game’s first 40 points, while Thomas Walker tallied the final 29 in a non-district matchup in Ewing. The Bears improved to 4-1, while TW is 3-3.