PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Virginia High’s football team made a 246-mile road trip on Friday night and the long haul resulted in some school history for the Bearcats.

Senior Ajaani Delaney scored four touchdowns as VHS improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1988 with a 49-35 win over the Spotswood Trailblazers in the Shenandoah Valley.

VHS trailed 13-7 at halftime, but dominated the final two quarters.

"Being down at halftime … I'm just really proud of our guys and how they handled the trip," Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson told the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record. "You know we got out healthy and we got out with a win."

Delaney ripped the ball out of a Spotswood receiver’s hands and returned it for a score, had a touchdown run and also caught a couple of TD passes from Stevie Thomas.

Thomas had two TD runs and caught a scoring strike from Brody Jones too.

"Those [running backs] are our leaders," Patterson said. "That's what we're really good at, is our skill players."

Spotswood (1-4) committed five turnovers in the second half.

Virginia High 7 0 21 21—49

Spotswood 13 0 0 22—35