PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tazewell, Twin Springs win via comebacks; Chilhowie (3-0), Union (2-0), Twin Valley (2-0) stay unbeaten; Grundy opens season with win over Blacksburg

A touchdown and extra point kick by the Johnson County Longhorns with 85 seconds left in the first half proved to be the difference as they edged Sullivan East.

East (1-3) struck first on Drake Fisher’s TD pass to Luke Hare with 8:44 remaining in the second quarter, but the conversion failed.

Johnson County (1-1) stymied the boys from Bluff City the rest of the way.

Grundy 20, Blacksburg 19

Ethan Roberts scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 12-yard jaunt with 5:43 remaining, giving Grundy a season-opening win over the Blacksburg Bruins on Friday night at Nelson Memorial Field.

The long-awaited opener for Golden Wave didn’t disappoint the home crowd as Grundy beat a team it had been 0-5 all-time against.

Blacksburg is 0-3.

Twin Springs 28, Unaka 24

Eli McCoy was the real deal for the Twin Springs Titans on Friday as the crew from Nickelsville, Virginia, rallied for a road win in Northeast Tennessee.

Unaka (1-2) led 24-6 at halftime, but Twin Springs (2-1) reeled off 22 unanswered points to win.