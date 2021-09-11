PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tazewell, Twin Springs win via comebacks; Chilhowie (3-0), Union (2-0), Twin Valley (2-0) stay unbeaten; Grundy opens season with win over Blacksburg

The Tazewell Bulldogs collected their first football win of the season on Friday night and did so with an impressive comeback.
Carter Creasy’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Mills with 7:17 remaining put Tazewell ahead to stay as the Bulldogs erased an 18-point deficit to beat the Mount View (West Virginia) Golden Knights, 22-18.
Tazewell trailed 18-0 midway through the third quarter and got on the board with a safety with 5:55 remaining.
Cassius Harris followed by hauling in a TD catch from Creasy and scoring on a 17-yard run.
That set the stage for Creasy’s go-ahead scoring strike to Mills. Creasy finished 14-of-28 through the air for 173 yards.
The two teams combined for 35 penalties.
Mount View (1-1) received two touchdowns from Justin Haggerty, who caught one of Ryan Long’s two TD passes.
Tazewell (1-2) plays at John Battle next Friday.
Mount View (W.Va.) 12 6 0 0-18
Tazewell 0 0 8 14-22
Scoring Summary
MV - Haggerty 39 fumble return (run failed)
MV - Bailey 19 pass from Long (run failed)
MV - Haggerty 7 pass from Long (run failed)
T - Safety
T - Harris 25 pass from Creasy (pass failed)
T - Harris 17 run (Mullins kick)
T - Mills 45 pass from Creasy (Mullins kick)
Union 50, J.I. Burton 20
Six different players scored touchdowns for the Union Bears on Friday night as they rolled past the Raiders of J.I. Burton.
Zavier Lomax had two TDs to lead the scoring onslaught and he amassed 130 rushing yards on six carries.
Union (2-0) finished with 378 yards of total offense.
Peyton Honeycutt, Keyshawn Anderson, Johnny Satterfield, Bradley Bunch and Corbyn Jenkins also got in the touchdown party. Jenkins returned a kickoff for a score with 8:40 remaining in the first half and it was part of a 29-point outburst in a span of 9 minutes, 3-seconds.
Burton (0-3) was led by Jaymen Buchanan’s 109 yards through the air on 10-fo-12 passing attempts and two scoring strikes to Ethan Hawk.
J.I. Burton 8 6 0 6—20
Union 15 29 6 0—50
Scoring Summary
JIB – Hawk 28 pass from Buchanan (Dutton pass from Buchanan)
U – Honeycutt 21 run (Lomax run)
U – Lomax 24 run (Wharton kick)
U – Satterfield 6 run (Wharton kick)
JIB – Hawk 65 pass from Buchanan (pass failed)
U – Jenkins 69 kickoff return (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 69 run (Lomax run)
U – Bunch 4 run (Wharton kick)
U – Keyshawn Anderson 16 run (kick failed)
JIB – Keys 5 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 10, U 17; Rushes-Yards: JIB 37-90, U 30-323; Passing Yards: JIB 109, U 55; Comp-Att-Int.: JIB 10-12-0, U 3-8-1; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 0-0, U 0-0; Penalties-Yards: JIB 4-20, U 7-45; Punts-Average: JIB 4-28.5, U 0-0
Phelps (Ky.) 48, Hurley 6
Hurley’s season-opener – played just a week after flooding devastated the small Buchanan County community – ended with a loss to the Phelps Hornets
Kevin Looney got Hurley’s first touchdown of the season in the second quarter, a 19-yard scamper to the end zone.
Phelps (1-3) was led by junior Corey Turnmire’s three touchdowns.
Phelps 20 14 6 8—48
Hurley 0 6 0 0—6
Scoring Summary
P—Turnmire 11 run (run failed)
P – Daugherty 20 run (run failed)
P – Chapman 27 run (run good)
H –Looney 19 run (run failed)
P – Locklear 12 run (run good)
P – Turnmire 12 run (run failed)
P – Turnmire 10 run (run failed)
P – Land 32 run (run good)
Bland County 28, Rye Cove 14
Landon Lane rushed for a touchdown and also threw a TD pass to Payton Darnell, the highlights for the Rye Cove Eagles in their non-district road loss to the Bears of Bland County.
Bland County (2-1) fell behind 14-8 in the third quarter, but rattled off 20 unanswered points. A 43-yard run by Corey Hall in the fourth quarter but the bunch from Bastian ahead to stay.
Rye Cove is 0-2.
Rye Cove 0 6 8 0—14
Bland County 8 0 6 14—28
Scoring Summary
BC – Johnson 29 pass from Myers (Hall run)
BC – Darnell 21 pass from Lane (run failed)
RC – Lane 15 run (Howell run)
BC – Johnson 41 run (run failed)
BC – Hall 43 run (run failed)
BC – Myers 35 run (Hall run)
Giles 16, George Wythe 13
The Giles Spartans ran 59 offensive plays on Friday night and on 38 of them Gage Fleeman carried the pigskin.
Fleeman finished with 265 rushing yards and scored both of Giles’ touchdowns as the school’s reliable single-wing offense chewed up the yards – and the clock – in a Mountain Empire District win over George Wythe at Pendleton Field.
Fleeman scored on runs of 67 and 32 yards in the first quarter as Giles (2-1) started fast.
GW (1-2) received 203 passing yards from quarterback Luke Jollay, who threw a touchdown pass to Brayden Rainey. Brady Walters (four catches, 130 yards) was the top pass-catcher for GW, while Laden Houston had a TD run.
Giles 13 3 0 0—16
George Wythe 0 13 0 0—13
Scoring Summary
G – Fleeman 67 run (Price kick)
G – Fleeman 32 run (kick failed)
GW – Houston 7 run (Tate kick)
G – Price 27 FG
GW – Rainey 25 pass from Jollay (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 16, GW 9; Rushes-Yards: G 54-293, GW 16-90; Passing Yards: G 30, GW 203; Comp-Att-Int.: G 1-5-0, GW 8-17-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 1-1, GW 2-2; Penalties-Yards: G 6-55, GW 8-60; Punts-Average: G 3-38, GW 2-41.
Chilhowie 32, Narrows 18
Sophomore defensive lineman Conner Castle returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a victory that put the Chilhowie Warriors at 3-0.
Sophomore Marcos Silverio (22 carries, 100 yards, two touchdowns), senior Chase Lewis (three catches, 77 yards, one TD) and quarterback D.J. Martin all played big roles for Chilhowie.
Lewis caught a 16-yard pass from Martin late in the first half to give the Warriors a lead they never relinquished.
Narrows (2-1) had not allowed a point in its first two games and led 6-0 12 minutes in, but were overwhelmed during the final three quarters by the Warriors.
Chilhowie 0 8 8 16—32
Narrows 6 0 6 6—18
Scoring Summary
N — Crigger 78 pass from McGlotlin (pass failed)
C – Safety, punter tackled in end zone
C – Chase Lewis 16 pass from Martin (kick failed)
C – Marcos Silverio 12 run (Crewey run)
N — McGlotlin 32 run (pass failed)
C – Silverio 6 run (Hall pass from Martin)
C – Co. Castle 65 INT return (Thomas pass from Martin)
N – Crigger 41 pass from McGlothlin (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 21, N 9; Rushes-Yards: C 51-244, N 16-32; Passing Yards: C 95, N 212; Comp-Att-Int.: C 6-11-0, N 12-26-2; Fumbles-Lost: C 1-1, N 0-0; Penalties-Yards: C 12-85, N 12-100; Punts-Average: C 3-36.3, N 5-22.4.
Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6
A touchdown and extra point kick by the Johnson County Longhorns with 85 seconds left in the first half proved to be the difference as they edged Sullivan East.
East (1-3) struck first on Drake Fisher’s TD pass to Luke Hare with 8:44 remaining in the second quarter, but the conversion failed.
Johnson County (1-1) stymied the boys from Bluff City the rest of the way.
Grundy 20, Blacksburg 19
Ethan Roberts scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 12-yard jaunt with 5:43 remaining, giving Grundy a season-opening win over the Blacksburg Bruins on Friday night at Nelson Memorial Field.
The long-awaited opener for Golden Wave didn’t disappoint the home crowd as Grundy beat a team it had been 0-5 all-time against.
Blacksburg is 0-3.
Twin Springs 28, Unaka 24
Eli McCoy was the real deal for the Twin Springs Titans on Friday as the crew from Nickelsville, Virginia, rallied for a road win in Northeast Tennessee.
Unaka (1-2) led 24-6 at halftime, but Twin Springs (2-1) reeled off 22 unanswered points to win.
McCoy rushed for three touchdowns and also threw a scoring strike to Mason Elliott.